Crashes

• John Boerger, 72, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 21 at 8:09 a.m.

Preston Noak Rodgers, 25, of Sidney, was traveling eastbound on Williams Street. Boerger was backing out of a private driveway and struck Rodgers.

• Richard T. Cordonnier, 53, of Piqua, was cited with assured clear distance after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 21 at 8:06 a.m.

Jibril M. Hagi, 29, of Columbus, was driving a semi-truck stopped on Fair Road waiting to turn left onto the Interstate 75 on ramp. Cordonnier was behind him and rear-ended him.

• Andrew Christopher Brideweser, 22, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing vehicles after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 21 at 5:53 a.m.

Domineque Nicole Beers, 35, of Sidney, was waiting in the straight lane at the red light on Fourth Avenue at the intersection of state Route 47. Brideweser was in the left turn lane on Fourth Avenue when he backed up to change lanes and struck Beers.

• No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 18 at 10:35 a.m.

James M. Dejulio, 76, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on Brooklyn Avenue approaching the intersection of East Court Street. Ashley J. Satterfield, 33, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Brooklyn Avenue preparing to turn left onto East Court Street. Satterfield failed to yield to the right of way of Dejulio and they collided in the intersection. Due to conflicting stories, no one was cited.

Police call log

WEDNESDAY

-6:13 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

-5:52 p.m.: crime in progress. Megan F. Ackley, 31, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-4:33 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of North Wagner Avenue.

-4:30 p.m.: warrant. Joshua E. Hull, 34, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:15 p.m.: crime in progress. Curtis Clark Viney, 60, was arrested for trespassing.

-4:15 p.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to breaking and entering in progress in the 700 block of Taft Street.

-3:52 p.m.: crime in progress. Tony Randall Blankenship, 58, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

-3:38 p.m.: scam. Police received a scam report in the 300 block of Wilson Avenue.

-2:15 p.m.: search warrant. Police conducted a search in the 700 block of Michigan Street.

-2 p.m.: warrant. James Edward Garner, 26, of Lima, was arrested on a warrant.

-8:37 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 300 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

-8:09 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of Williams Street.

-8:06 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Fair Road and Interstate 75.

-7:19 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 1000 block of Fair Road.

-5:53 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of West Court Street and Fourth Avenue.

-12:17 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

TUESDAY

-10:46 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 200 block of Washington Street.

-5:13 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 1000 block of Timberlane Court.

-4:47 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 400 block of North Lester Avenue.

-4:26 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of East Court Street.

-3:58 p.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 2000 block of Millcreek Road.

-2:44 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-2:07 p.m.: drugs. Police responded to drugs in the Sidney area.

-11:51 a.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 900 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-11:10 a.m.: warrant. Bayle Lynn Pennycuff, 33, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-10:51 a.m.: fraud. Police received a fraud report in the 1000 block of Morris Avenue.

-9:33 a.m.: threats. Police responded to threats in the 400 block of South Ohio Avenue.

-8:45 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 300 block of Enterprise Avenue.

-7:58 a.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 300 block of East North Street.

-6:42 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash at mile marker 92 on Interstate 75.

Fire, rescue log

WEDNESDAY

-4:27 to 6:38 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

TUESDAY

-3:40 to 10:17 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

-6:39 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

MONDAY

-12:36 a.m. to 11:55 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to three calls.

-1 a.m. to 11:26 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 15 calls.

FEB. 18

-6:05 a.m. to 10:09 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to five calls.

-10:02 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FEB. 17

-1:23 a.m. to 11:07 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to eight calls.

-8:04 to 8:47 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

FEB. 16

-4:28 a.m. to 8:33 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 10 calls.

-6:23 to 8:03 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to two calls.

FEB. 15

-6:53 a.m. to 10:31 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 11 calls.

-5:59 a.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

FEB. 14

-6:59 a.m. to 10:15 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to 14 calls.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell