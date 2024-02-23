Listening to your heart

Cardiologist Nurse Practioner Sue Hoying, left, of Fort Loramie, takes the blood pressure of Dylan Cortese, of Sidney. Hoying was one of the Wilson Health representatives that were taking part in a heart health event at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Thursday, Feb. 22.
Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News
Cardiologist Nurse Practioner Sue Hoying, left, of Fort Loramie, takes the blood pressure of Dylan Cortese, of Sidney.
No posts to display
Weather
Sidney
scattered clouds
41.4°F
46.6°
37°
99 %
0.3mph
50 %
Fri
49°
Sat
42°
Sun
49°
Mon
53°
Tue
56°
937-538-4819
1451 N. Vandemark Rd.,
Sidney OH, 45365