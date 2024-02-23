Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 23, 1899

A petition has been filed for Muchinippi ditch which runs through parts of Auglaize and Logan counties and through Jackson township in Shelby county. The ditch is 15 miles long.

100 Years

Feb 23, 1924

E.P. Bowers, president of the Troy Business Men’s Association, has written the public utilities commission asking that action be taken to stop the bus system between Dayton and Sidney via Troy. Use of the busses endangers other traffic, the letter states.

75 Years

Feb 23, 1949

First steps towards formation of a Boy Scout troop at Fort Loramie will be taken tomorrow evening when a meeting of interested individuals will be held at St. Michael’s hall. The troop will be sponsored by the American Legion Post No. 355.

50 Years

Feb 23, 1974

More than 50 people attended a meeting Tuesday of the Sidney Right to Life group and discussed action being taken in other communities by anti-abortion enthusiasts, babies born with mental defects and rights of nurses opposed to assisting at abortions.

——-

Northtown branch of First National Exchange Bank was the setting Feb. 9 for the sixth annual international tea hosted by the Altursa Club of Sidney. Arrangements were in charge of the international relations committee, Mrs. Lowell Boyer, chairman, Mrs. E.E. Brown, co-chairman, Mrs. Delbert Listener, Mrs. H.H. Dearth, Mrs. Mildred Moothart, Mrs. James A. Borchers, Mrs. Roy Miller and Miss Olive Owens.

——-

Interstate 75, which until Wednesday had retained the name U.S. 25 in Ohio State Highway Department records, is now officially designated Interstate 75, following a public hearing.

——-

A winter choral concert Saturday at Sidney High School will include musical selections from all periods, including songs popularized by Burt Bacharach and other recent composers. One of the students featured during the concert will be Patricia Snowden, who accompanies all ensembles this year.

——-

“The Shelby County United Fund is something we all need that won’t happen unless 100 per cent of the whole county supports it,” Jack Hewitt, 1973 president of the Shelby County United Fund, said in evaluating the impact of the Fund upon the county. The 1973 campaign was successful with the 15 divisions exceeding their overall goal by reaching 104 per cent.

——-

Sidney Police Chief Jack Wilson was appointed president of the Ohio and Indian Police Officers Association Thursday afternoon at a meeting at the Holiday Inn. Patrolman Timothy Wesbecker was appointed secretary-treasurer.

——-

Farm Bureau Council Notes: Elmer Allen and Bill Joslin reported on a meeting they attended in Columbus. It was a follow-up on tax issue I. Such questions as who is classed as a farmer, how much ground is considered a farm, what is an agricultural product, and how to arrive at the appraised value of land were discussed.

25 Years

Feb 23, 1999

McCARTYVILLE – A man wielding a butcher knife robbed the McCarty’s Carryout Monday night, Shelby County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended an Indiana man about 20 minutes later and charged him with the crime. Eric Hunter, 20, Monroe, Ind., was charged with aggravated robbery.

——-

Bids on a major city project for 1999 – converting the Monumental Building into the new home for Sidney Municipal Court – are expected to be sought by the end of March. The Municipal Court is currently located on the second floor of the city building, 201 W. Poplar St. The relocation is planned not only because of security concerns cited by Judge Donald Luce, but because of space considerations.

——-

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Victoria Claflin Woodhull may have been born about 100 years too soon. Ms. Woodhull was the first woman to run for president. The native of Homer, Ohio, 35 miles northeast of Columbus, was the candidate of the Equal Rights Party in 1872, nearly 50 years before the Constitution was amended to make women eligible to vote nationwide.

