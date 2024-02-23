On the agendas

Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities

SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Developmental Disabilities will meet Monday, Feb. 26, at noon in the conference room.

Items on the agenda include approval of the financial report for January; and administrative reports from the superintendent, service and support administration director, community education and outreach director, early childhood director and early intervention director.

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Feb. 26, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education

PIQUA — The Upper Valley Career Center Board of Education will meet Monday, Feb. 26, at 6 p.m. in the Adams Board Room.

Items on the agenda include the superintendent’s report; administrator reports; approving service agreements; approving a community reinvestment area agreement with the city of Sidney and WLDD 113 Ohio; accept donations; and approve personnel matters.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Feb. 25, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include an ordinance to set the rates and charges for refuse removal services; financial report; committee reports and departmental reports.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 27, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.