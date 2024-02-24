Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 24, 1899

A live bird match was held at Sulphur Heights yesterday. It was conducted by the expert shot and royal entertainer, J.H. Bush. John and S.H. Bush tied for first and Louis Wagner and Kerr Carey were close soconds.

——-

The county commissioners have arranged to put in a new steel roof in the county treasurer’s office. The contract was let this week to Joseph Altenbach for $85.

100 Years

Feb 24, 1924

An extensive display of relics and wild game killed by Shelby county people in this county and elsewhere has been placed in the show window of the Sidney Hardware Co. on the west side of the square. The display includes a black bear killed by John E. Bush in 1871 and a bald eagle killed on the William Randolph farm in Green township in 1886.

——-

A fast and furious basketball game played last evening between the Sidney high seniors and the Anna high school team at Wentz Hall, Anna, resulted in a 23 to 17 victory for Anna.

75 Years

Feb 24, 1949

Jersey breeders from a seven-county area heard Jack Nesbit, member of the dairy welfare committee in Columbus, urge immediate action in the form of telephone calls and telegrams to Ohio lawmakers discouraging passage of the colored Oleo bill tomorrow. He made his appeal at the Fifth Ohio District Jersey banquet at the Anna High school attended by some 350 breeders.

——-

Postmaster William B. Swonger left this afternoon for Washington, where he will be a guest at a reception and dinner in honor of President and Mr. Harry Truman.

50 Years

Feb 24, 1974

Sidney City Manager Richard Bennett has been appointed to a 22-member advisory committee consisting of statewide city officials to discuss Ohio civil service laws.

——-

Recommendations from a North Central Evaluating Team report at Sidney High School pertaining to students’ activities are in the process of being carried out by Lewis A. Blackford, assistant principal at the school and student activities director, and students Supt. Roger C. McGee said some students spread themselves too thin and don’t give as much to one activity as they could.

——-

“There are many more opportunities for young people in telephoney than ever before.” These were the words spoken by Ernest Hetzler as he retired following 45 years of service with United of Ohio. “I started with what used to be the Farmers Telephone Co. in Sidney in 1928 as a groundsman. The Farmers was bought out in 1929 by Sidney Home Telephone Co., with United buying the properties in 1932.”

——-

The board of directors of the Central Cartor Co. of Cincinnati today elected Fred Kirk of Sidney as President and chief operating officer.

——-

Members of the Shelby County Agricultural Society are in a bind regarding relocation of the fairgrounds racetrack. They filed formal opposition this week to tentative plans to relocate the track. The move would cost some $266,000. Part of the fairground property is not owned by the fair board by leased from the Sidney Board of Education. The current leased expires in 1977 and school official claimed the land is needed for Expansion.

——-

WESLEY CHAPEL – The World Day of Prayer program will be Friday at the Anna United Methodist Church. McCartyville Sacred Heart, Kettlersville United Church of Christ, and St. Jacob Lutheran ladies will be guests for the evening. Mrs. Pat Stumpff is in charge of the program.

25 Years

Feb 24, 1999

LOS ANGELES – Former Cincinnati Bengals running back Stanley Wilson has been convicted of stealing about $130,000 worth of jewelry, camera equipment and other valuable from a home last year. Wilson, who was banned from the NFL in 1989 for repeated drug offenses, is scheduled to be sentenced March 19 following his conviction Monday. Because he has two previous burglary convictions, prosecutors will seek 25 years to life in prison under California’s “three-strike” law.

——-

WASHINGTON – In a dramatic demonstration of the next evolution of the Internet, a physician here plans to participate in live surgery tonight on a patient 300 miles away in a hospital’s operating room in Ohio.

The remote “operation” will use the $500 million Abilene Network, a new super-fast data pipeline linking more than three dozen research universities nationwide.

