Anna Engine Plant preparing to power Honda’s electrified future

ANNA — The Anna Engine Plant (AEP) has long been a vital facility in powering Honda and Acura vehicles, producing more than 30 million engines for automobiles around the world.

Eric Mauk, American Honda Communications, has submitted the following report:

Now Honda’s largest engine plant in the world stands on the precipice of the future, continuing to produce more than a million internal combustion engines, while at the same time, preparing to meet the power needs of the next generation of electrified vehicles.

This vital step in the continued evolution of Honda, and the role that Honda’s AEP 2,900 associates will play in it, is a testament to the plant’s relentless commitment to excellence that began with its inception in 1985.

Originally established as a modest 200,000 square-foot facility with just 94 associates, AEP has evolved into Honda’s largest engine plant in the world, sprawling over 2.9 million square feet, boasting more than 60 production lines covering a wide range of operations, from casting and machining to heat treating and assembly, solidifying its reputation as one of the industry’s most comprehensive and interconnected manufacturing process engine plants.

Over the past 39 years, AEP engines have powered Honda and Acura vehicles around the globe, ranging from compact cars to SUVs and hybrid models, signaling Honda’s unwavering commitment to engineering innovation and quality craftsmanship.

AEP associates are leading Honda’s transition to electrification, which began with hybrid and hybrid-electric models, powered by the Atkinson Cycle 2.0-liter engines produced beginning in 2022. AEP, along with the joint-venture battery plant near Jeffersonville, is part of Honda’s EV Hub in Ohio, where Honda will begin building EVs based on Honda e:Architecture.

As Honda continues its journey into the future of electrification, AEP’s internal combustion engines remain essential to Honda’s current offerings, demonstrating the plant’s adaptability and flexibility.

Honda Manufacturing in Ohio

Honda has produced automobiles in Ohio for over 40 years, beginning in November 1982 with the start of automobile production at the Marysville Auto Plant.

Honda established U.S. manufacturing operations in Marysville in 1979 with the start of motorcycle production. Today, nearly 13,000 associates support Honda manufacturing in Ohio, with five plants that represent a total capital investment of $13 billion and the capacity to produce 680,000 Honda and Acura automobiles, 1.18 million automobile engines, and over 1 million automobile transmissions and two-motor hybrid systems, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

Honda’s five Ohio manufacturing facilities include three auto plants, the Marysville Auto Plant, East Liberty Auto Plant and Performance Manufacturing Center, as well as the Anna Engine Plant and transmission plant in Russells Point. The company has invested nearly $1.5 billion in these facilities over the past six years, continually modernizing equipment and adopting new technologies to advance quality and efficiency for Honda and Acura customers here and around the world. In 2022, Honda announced plans to establish a new EV Hub for the start of EV production in the U.S. including a commitment to invest $700 million to re-tool several existing auto and powertrain plants in Ohio for production of electric vehicles, as well as $3.5 billion with LG Energy Solution to establish a joint venture battery plant in Fayette County, Ohio. Learn more at https://ohio.honda.com/. Learn more with Honda’s Digital FactBook.