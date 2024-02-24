Behr Design sees growth in multiple areas in 2023

Stewart Behr

SIDNEY — Behr Design experienced overall growth in 2023 in areas of branding, signage and website development.

Their clients continue to focus on growing their businesses as well as expanding their service and product offerings. They are looking for creative, cost-effective solutions that can make an impact in your marketing efforts.

“We continue to see growth in the areas of website development, branding, and interior and exterior signage solutions. Our experience in multiple service segments is a backbone of our continued success,” said Kevin M. Behr, co-owner of Behr Design.

Often times your signage is the first impression of your business. A recent study conducted by American Marking Inc. states the benefits of signage as the following, “Business signage is important for so many reasons — namely because it sets the tone for your storefront, creates brand association, attracts attention, and serves as an informative tool. There’s an immense amount of importance placed on your business’ signage. There’s no substitute for great business signage. If your business is lacking effective storefront signage or is overdue for enhancement or upgrades, it’s time to start thinking about how your bottom line may be impacted. Consider the above stats and ask yourself if new signage could give your business a reinvigorated sense of success.”

We work with our clients to provide a complete solution from permit applications, to design, to production and through the installation process. We can identify the right signage elements to help you meet your business goals, whether it’s business growth, improving traffic flow, promoting safety, or highlighting your brand. Budgets can vary depending on the customer and we’re proud to offer signage solutions for any budget. We’ll present you with a variety of options and lend our expertise to help you decide. If you are looking for smart signage solutions that meet your business needs without compromising quality or destroying your budget, Behr Design is the right choice for you, adds Chad M. Stewart, co-owner of Behr Design.

Behr Design focuses on creating compelling, innovative messages and designs that influence and motivate each client’s target audience. We utilize the full spectrum of marketing resources to fulfill set objectives and achieve goals. We have the experience, knowledge, and skills to complete each project on time and on budget. Thought provoking ideas and creative work are valuable, but the best measure of project success is the impact it provides for your company.

“Traditional means of marketing such as brochures, direct mail, print ads, printed newsletters and trade show graphics are still important and should not be overlooked. There is still a need for these in your marketing mix,” adds Behr.

Entering 2024, we are truly excited about all the opportunities and projects that this year has in store. We have the in-house talent, resources, and capabilities to develop complete marketing strategies and all the support collateral that goes with it; whether it is something in print, new signage, something virtual, or just a good solid marketing plan to guide them. In a time where there are so many potential providers available for every service a company could need, it is still a major asset for our clients to have someone overseeing the whole process to make sure their message is delivered in a clear, consistent way.

For more information about Behr Design, LLC or their services, call 937-492-5704, visit www.BehrDesign.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.