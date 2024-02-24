Crale Builders is general contractor specializing in residential, commercial construction

This is one of the projects Crale Builders completed in 2023. Courtesy photo from Crale Builders

SIDNEY — Crale Builders Inc. has been in business since 1995, and has been serving Shelby County and the surrounding areas as a general contractor specializing in residential and commercial construction. The owners of the company have been committed over the years to provide quality products and services to the clients that they serve. Crale utilizes a staff of qualified and experienced design and construction professionals and partner with subcontractors and material suppliers who share in their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Dale Bensman and Craig Kuck have submitted the following report:

Construction has been a challenging landscape the last few years, starting with volatile costs and supply chain delays, and now the increasing interest rate environment.We have reviewed and continually adjusted our process and feel that we have developed a system that is organized and efficient and meets our client needs. From our initial contact to the final product, we work with our clients as partners, designing, pricing, and budgeting on an individual basis. Constructing a new home for us is not only a job, but the process is something that our staff enjoys, it’s a rewarding experience. We are as proud of the final product as the owner is of their new home or project.

As new home construction has been consistent, our expanding focus of renovation work and additions has contributed to servicing another area of the residential market. Our projects have included large and small additions, kitchen renovations, bathroom remodels, custom shower installations, basement finish work, and roof replacements. There has been a growing demand for large scale renovations and addition projects. Last year we increased this scope of work to approximately 40% of our projects. We pride ourselves that no job is too small and when a client has a project in mind, we will assist them with their needs.

We service mostly Shelby County and the Logan County, Indian lake area, but we also complete projects in the surrounding counties. Our consistent presence and name at the Lake have grown over the years, and out of town customers select their builder from references and by reputation. We have been building at the Lake since 1999 and enjoy the clients and friendships that we have developed. We currently have two project managers dedicated solely to service the Indian Lake area.

We have multiple draftsman and project managers so that we can service our clients in a timely manner. Our process allows our clients the comfort of working with the same staff through their entire construction process. From concept to completion, we offer “total project development services”, which includes experienced design and drafting services, construction management, and general contracting on a professional yet personal basis.

Over the past 25 years, with dedication and direction, based on client demands, Crale has evolved into a full-service company offering quality residential and commercial services. We are looking forward to another year of working with new and past customers to manage the services that they require.