Mark Cordonnier, of Versailles, gives a talk about his work as a Deck Supervisor at the Ohio Stadium and an usher at the Schottenstein Center. Cordonnier gave the talk at Ohio Living Dorothy Love on Saturday, Feb. 24. Cordonnier said he works during everything from OSU football, basketball, concerts and other miscellaneous events. Cordonnier recently worked at the Ohio Stadium during a Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks concert. He has worked at the Ohio stadium for 10 years and the Schottenstein Center for 9. Some of the ushers that work for OSU fly in from other states.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News