Photos: Russia beats Yellow Springs in first round

Russia’s Benjamin York shoots as Yellow Spring’s Otto Cippollini during a Division IV sectional semifinal on Friday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center. The Raiders led 49-7 at halftime and won 65-30. Braylon Cordonnier scored 15 points, Felix Francis scored 14 and Dominic Francis scored nine. Russia is scheduled to face Tri-County North on Tuesday and will face the winner of Newton vs. Springfield Emmanuel Christian in a district semifinal on Friday in Troy.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News