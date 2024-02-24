Quality Steel Fabrication purchases Cincinnatti 8 KW Fiber Laser

Quality Steel Fabriation’s delivery fleet available to their customers in the tri-state area. In 2023 the company have painted the building and updated all the landscaping. Daniel

SIDNEY —- 2023 was a very good year at Quality Steel Fabrication(QSF). With all the uncertainty in the economy we were very pleased to fall just short of another record year in sales, reports Ted Daniel.

His report continues:

Many Economist sources are reporting that 2024 is expected to slow down in the West Central region even including a “mild” recession. All things we have been hearing the past several years. These same sources are predicting the inflation rate in the mid 2% range. From our standpoint hiring qualified employees still poses our biggest challenge for 2024. Oh what will a election year bring?

QSF made a substantial investment for the future with the purchase of a Cincinnati CL-985 8 kilowatt fiber optic laser. Our company philosophy to buy American drove us to make this purchase from Cincinnati Inc. in Cincinnati, Ohio. The CL-900 series combines the low operating cost of fiber laser technology with the company’s high-performance 12,000 ipm linear-motor axis drives to create a productive, economical, and easy-to-use laser cutting system available for sheet metal processing.

The CL-900 series cuts mild steel two to three times faster than conventional lasers, while reducing operating costs. The solid state fiber laser cuts maintenance costs associated with conventional CO2 lasers by eliminating laser gas, internal optics, glassware, blowers and vacuum pumps. Also, fiber lasers deliver the beam via a flexible glass fiber, thereby eliminating the external mirrors, bellows and beam purge gas needed with CO2 lasers. Fiber laser systems deliver power efficiency roughly five times higher than CO2 systems. According to Cincinnati Inc., fiber lasers concentrate more energy into the cutting spot, allowing more agile, higher-quality cutting at higher efficiencies, and making fiber lasers ideal for cutting of intricate shapes and part designs. Since no optics are used this laser can also cut materials like copper, brass without worrying about beam reflection and serious laser damage. This laser is capable of handling 1’ thick aluminum, stainless steel and mild steel in 5-foot by 10-foot sheets.

QSF is a diverse state-of-the-art custom metal fabrication shop that offers a wide range of custom machining, welding and fabrication services. Our well-established business has been providing sheet metal fabrication services to customers for over 21 years. The company boasts a diverse customer base, with no customer constituting more than 8% of sales in any given year. This year we even picked up a international customer from New Zealand making component equipment for skidloaders.

Our Company operates meticulously to ensure that projects are completed to customers’ specifications and has a reputation for being reliable and dependable. They have in-house capabilities to create any metal parts requiring laser cutting, bending, machining, or fabricating. So whether our customer needs one piece or 1,000 pieces, they can be sure that their top-of-line equipment and experienced employees will produce a part that is quality cut, competitively priced, and delivered on time.

It is our mission to use our unique skills and knowledge to provide the highest quality product, best customer service, and the most competitive pricing in the industry while maintaining a long lasting relationship with customers and employees. QSF supplies fabrication needs in the tri-state area as a premier metal fabrication company, provided services to OEM equipment manufacturers and industry in the RV, hydroforming, food, automotive and printing industries.

We have a delivery fleet available to our customers in the tri-state area. In 2023 we have painted our building and updated all our landscaping.