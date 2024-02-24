The ‘new’ Copeland returns to Sidney

Schroeder The new Copeland sign was installed at the company’s building in Sidney. Courtesy photo | Copeland

SIDNEY — Longstanding Shelby County residents may recognize a familiar business name atop the former Emerson facilities on Campbell Road – Copeland! That is because 2023 marked a pivotal year where Emerson divested its Commercial & Residential Solutions business, believing it would be stronger as a standalone company. So, with the backing of Blackstone private equity, in June of last year, the former Emerson-business returned to its roots as a pureplay HVACR company, taking on its original Copeland name – a name that had been a fixture in the Sidney community from 1937 until 1986 when it was originally acquired by Emerson.

Brent Schroeder, chief operating officer and head of Global Technology for Copeland, has submitted the following report:

The ”new” Copeland is built on a strong foundation and a history of innovation and customer focus, as a pioneer in the HVAC, refrigeration and industrial compression industries. With Blackstone’s sponsorship, the company will make further investments to make it even stronger, advancing next generation sustainable heating, cooling and refrigeration solutions. Copeland is focused on advancing its leadership position via differentiated technologies and manufacturing capabilities while maintaining a strong customer focus.

The biggest challenges the company faces as the same ones facing its entire industry and the world: driving decarbonization of both heating and industrial processes; accelerating the transition to lower-GWP refrigerants; and safeguarding critical foods and pharmaceutical cold chains. As a leader in the industry, Copeland is developing innovative, sustainable climate solutions across the residential, commercial and industrial categories. Its vision is to create sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet – today and for future generations.

Local innovation, global impact

Copeland is a recognized leader in the design and application of more environmentally responsible technologies – and much of that innovation happens right here in Sidney. The Sidney facility serves as the company’s headquarters for its Americas business and is home to nearly 1,600 employees, including 115 information technology professionals, 500 engineers and 65 advanced manufacturing engineers.

The facility boasts a 110,000-square-foot lab and testing space with more than 100 technicians and the company is also setting up new and separate carbon dioxide refrigerant labs. The labs provide Copeland with the capability to simulate years of compressor field operation under accelerated conditions and enables the company to develop solutions that use more environmentally responsible refrigerants. The work Copeland does in Sidney will help to advance the adoption of lower-GWP refrigerants into new HVACR systems, including residential air conditioners and the air conditioners and refrigeration systems found in stores, restaurants, data centers, and other commercial buildings.

Turning local talent into global industry leaders

With its modern labs and testing space, Copeland hopes to attract tomorrow’s engineers, scientists and other industry professionals. Understanding the need for strong involvement in education and training in the STEM fields, Copeland representatives serve on the advisory board of the HVACR program at Upper Valley Career Center and works closely with the University of Dayton, Edison State Community College and the Shelby County Workforce Partnership to promote careers in the skilled trades, including hosting a Women in Skilled Trades program on the Copeland campus with UVCC students.

The company’s Sidney facility also hosts its largest co-op program, which helps create career growth opportunities for students pursuing their bachelor’s degrees. Annually, more than 150 co-op participants gain real-world experience in engineering, technology and business.

Investing in the community

Copeland is also investing in the local community, with more than 20 employees serving as nonprofit board members in the area and many others volunteering time for various local initiatives. The company has supported the community by investing in several local projects with organizations like United Way, Habitat for Humanity, the Sidney-Shelby County library, Sidney Alive and the historical downtown Sidney enhancements.

Within its walls, Copeland remains committed to fostering a positive employee culture and work environment, where employees are valued. Copeland’s employee resource groups such as Women’s Impact Network and Veterans Resource Group all have strong local chapters at the company’s Sidney operations.

Leading into the future

Copeland is incredibly energized about its future and proud to be a global provider of environmentally sustainable technologies for the heating, air conditioning and refrigeration industries. But the company is just as proud to be able to invest, recruit, create and innovate right here in Shelby County.

To learn more about Copeland, visit Copeland.com.