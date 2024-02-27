‘Anastasia The Musical’ comes to life in Sidney

Anika Arcikauskas, left, portrays the part of Anya as she practices a scene from “Anastasia The Musical” with Conor O’Leary, both of Sidney, portraying the part of Gleb. The practice was held at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dancers practice a scene from “Anastasia The Musical” at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dancers practice a scene from “Anastasia The Musical” at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dancers practice a scene from “Anastasia The Musical” at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Dancers practice a scene from “Anastasia The Musical” at the Historic Sidney Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 25. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — “Anastasia The Musical” will come to life as dancers from the Sidney Dance Company perform at the Historic Sidney Theatre.

The show times are Friday, March 1, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, March 2, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, March 3, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $17 for students and seniors. Tickets are available at sidneytheatre.org

The musical, crafted by Terrence McNally with music by Stephen Flaherty, unfolds the story of Anya, an amnesiac young woman in post-revolutionary Russia. Joined by two conmen, she embarks on a journey to uncover her true identity, suspecting she may be the lost Princess Anastasia. The musical weaves historical intrigue, romance, and self-discovery as Anya navigates challenges, all set to a captivating score. Against the backdrop of Russian history, the Broadway production explores themes of resilience and the enduring power of hope, offering audiences a visually stunning and emotionally resonant experience.

Several members of the cast shared their excitement about performing in the upcoming musical.

Anika Acrikauskas, 18, daughter of Nerijus and Melisa Acrikauskas, of Sidney, has the lead role in the musical of Anya.

“I like to dance because it’s a way I can express myself without even speaking. Dance can portray such great emotion,” said Acrikauskas. “To be in a cast of people to me is to be in a family. Everyone is there for each other and it’s such a cozy group of people.”

After her high school graduation in the spring, Acrikauskas will be attending college to major in musical theater.

“Dance has taught me to adapt to anyone and anything. These skills translate very well to the real world,” she said. “Thank you to Miss Molly McFarland, Miss Maureen Joines, and everyone who has made this show possible!”

Logan Shaw, 18, daughter of Clint and Lacie Shaw, of Sidney, is a senior in high school. She will be dancing the role of Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevich.

“I like to dance because I get to be with all my friends and I get to perform on stage. Dance is very freeing to me,” said Shaw. “To me (being in the cast) gives a reason to smile and laugh and have a great time with my chosen family who I deeply love!”

Shaw plans to get her associate’s degree after graduation and then transfer to a four-year university and major in journalism. She said being in dance has prepared her for other opportunities.

“it has taught me how to time everything in my day and still have time for myself and family. I would like to thank Miss Molly and Sharon for both giving me this experience!”

Kara Kellner, 17, daughter of Ken and Jennifer Kellner, of Sidney, plays the roles of Teen Anastasia and Odette. She is a junior in high school.

She said she likes to dance, “Because it’s beautiful and it’s so much fun.”

“I’m so excited to be a part of the cast and perform my dream role as Odette,” said Kellner.

Dance, she said, has taught her to never give up.

Katelyn Curlis, 11, daughter of Bob and Kim Curlis, of Sidney, is a fifth-grader at Sidney Middle School.

“I like to dance because I can learn new moves and I can be myself when I dance and I can focus less on the stuff that happened at school or where ever. And I enjoy seeing my friends,” said Curlis.

Being a member of the cast, she said, “means that I am a good enough dancer to be in these plays and that really gets me motivated to become better at dance.”

Though she’s only 11, Curlis understands that dance is teaching her life lessons for her future.

“Dance has prepared in the areas of discipline, and working together as a team,” she said.

Aurora Smith, 11, daughter of Cheyann Berryhill and Sean Pennington, of Sidney, is an officer, swan, female reporter and other roles in the musical. “I like to dance because I am able to let loose and do something that makes me happy,” said Smith. “It (being in the cast) makes me feel like I am a part of something big.”

She also said dance is preparing her for life experiences by teaching her about responsibilities and commitment.

Kinley Cotterman, 10, daughter of Heather and Kenneth Burdiss and Kevin and Nichole Cotterman, of Sidney, has been cast in the roles of Townsperson, Train Passenger, Parisian, Swan and Reporter.

“It’s interesting and fun and I like to perform,” said Cotterman on why she likes dance. “It is fun to be a member of a cast of really talented dancers and singers.”

“Dance helps you to learn how to push yourself to succeed and work well with others to accomplish a goal,” said Cotterman.

Mia McFarland, 10, daughter of Corey and Molly McFarland, of Sidney, will be dancing the roles of Townsperson, Train passenger, Parisian, Swan and Reporter.

“It’s good exercise, it’s fun, all the friends I’ve made. I like how all the styles of dance are very different and I get to learn all of them,” said McFarland of why she likes to dance.

Being part of the cast, she said, makes her feel like she’s part of something special.

Dance, she said, has taught her “discipline, technique and time management, having to work hard to study and memorize. As a company student I am pushed much harder and have a lot more to do in the show. It’s been fun and exciting getting to share the experience with my friends and fellow company members.”

Members of the cast are:

• Anya/Anastasia Romanov: Anika Arcikauskas

• Dmitry: Anthony Kellner

• Vlad Popov: Justin Yoh

• Gleb Vaganov: Conor O’Leary

• Dowager Empress Maria: Colleen Chalfant

• Countess Lily Malevsky-Malevich: Logan Shaw

• Marfa: Elizabeth Smedley

• Paulina: Nora Aiken

• Dunya: Summer Sprowl

• Countess Ipolitov: Nora Aiken

• Officer Gorlinsky: Elizabeth Smedley

• Count Leopold: Dominic Reese

• Count Gregory: Louis Hauff

• Countess Gregory: Catherine Smedley

• Little Anastasia: Portia Hill

• Teen Anastasia: Kara Kellner

• Tsar Nicholas II: Brendan Green

• Tsarina Alexandra: Dublin Cooper

• Olga Romanov: Alena Reese

• Tatiana Romanov: Libby Jane Magoteaux

• Maria Romanov: Killarney Cooper

• Alexei Romanov: Zeke Hill

• Ball Attendees: Zach Hill, Portia Hill, Dominic Reese, Louis Hauff, Laila Caudill, Mackenzie Coverstone, Charlotte Teasley, Gracelynn Gopp, Coraline Teasley, Cheyanne Hoglund, Natalie Shearer, Lillian Yoh

• Townspeople: Zach Hill, Bart Blake, Ethan Sprowl, Justin Hoglund, Dalton Hoglund, Laila Caudill, Mackenzie Coverstone, Charlotte Teasley, Gracelynn Gopp, Coraline Teasley, Cheyanne Hoglund, Natalie Shearer, Lillian Yoh, Elizabeth Smedley, Nora Aiken, Summer Sprowl, Catherine Smedley, Kinley Cotterman, Katelyn Curlis, Lexi Elliott, Lena Hamilton, Molly Keiser, Mia McFarland, Izzy Sherwood, Aurora Smith, Sue Tamura, Addison Wentz, Dominic Reese, Louis Hauff, Portia Hill, Kara Kellner, Alena Reese, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Dublin Cooper, Killarney Cooper, Logan Shaw, Colleen Chalfant

• Ghostly Voices: Catherine Smedley, Kinley Cotterman, Katelyn Curlis, Lexi Elliott, Lena Hamilton, Molly Keiser, Mia McFarland, Izzy Sherwood, Aurora Smith, Sue Tamura, Addison Wentz

• Russian Officers: Kara Kellner, Dominic Reese, Louis Hauff, Ethan Sprowl, Laila Caudill, Mackenzie Coverstone, Addison Wentz, Aurora Smith

• Drunks: Brendan Green, Zach Hill, Bart Blake, Louis Hauff

• Dreams: Brendan Green, Dublin Cooper, Kara Kellner, Portia Hill, Alena Reese, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Killarney Cooper, Zeke Hill, Dominic Reese, Louis Hauff, Zach Hill, Laila Caudill, Mackenzie Coverstone

• Train Passengers: Summer Sprowl, Catherine Smedley, Logan Shaw, Colleen Chalfant, Kara Kellner, Alena Reese, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Portia Hill, Dublin Cooper, Killarney Cooper, Kinley Cotterman, Katelyn Curlis, Lexi Elliott, Lena Hamilton, Mia McFarland, Izzy Sherwood, Sue Tamura, Brendan Green, Dominic Reese, Zach Hill, Bart Blake, Louis Hauff, Ethan Sprowl

• Smoker: Molly Keiser

• Parisians: Brendan Green, Zach Hill, Bart Blake, Dominic Reese, Louis Hauff, Ethan Sprowl, Justin Hoglund, Dalton Hoglund, Laila Caudill, Mackenzie Coverstone, Charlotte Teasley, Gracelynn Gopp, Coraline Teasley, Cheyanne Hoglund, Natalie Shearer, Lillian Yoh, Elizabeth Smedley, Nora Aiken, Summer Sprowl, Catherine Smedley, Kara Kellner, Alena Reese, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Kinley Cotterman, Katelyn Curlis, Lexi Elliott, Lena Hamilton, Molly Keiser, Mia McFarland, Izzy Sherwood, Aurora Smith, Sue Tamura, Addison Wentz, Portia Hill, Dublin Cooper, Killarney Cooper

• Doorman: Lexi Elliott

• Exiled Russians: Molly Keiser, Dublin Cooper

• Neva Club Attendees: Brendan Green, Zach Hill, Bart Blake, Dominic Reese, Louis Hauff, Ethan Sprowl, Elizabeth Smedley, Nora Aiken, Summer Sprowl, Catherine Smedley, Kara Kellner, Alena Reese, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Kinley Cotterman, Katelyn Curlis, Lexi Elliott, Lena Hamilton, Molly Keiser, Mia McFarland, Izzy Sherwood, Aurora Smith, Sue Tamura, Addison Wentz, Portia Hill, Dublin Cooper, Killarney Cooper

• Ballet Attendees: Elizabeth Smedley, Nora Aiken, Dublin Cooper, Molly Keiser, Lexi Elliott, Laila Caudill, Mackenzie Coverstone, Brendan Green, Zach Hill, Bart Blake, Louis Hauff, Ethan Sprowl, Justin Hoglund, Dalton Hoglund

• Odette: Kara Kellner

• Prince Sigfried: Dominic Reese

• Rothbart: Corey McFarland

• 4 Swans: Alena Reese, Summer Sprowl, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Catherine Smedley

• Swans: Killarney Cooper, Kinley Cotterman, Katelyn Curlis, Lena Hamilton, Portia Hill, Mia McFarland, Isabella Sherwood, Aurora Smith, Sumire Tamura, Addison Wentz

• Reporters: Lexi Elliott, Molly Keiser, Mia McFarland, Katelyn Curlis, Dublin Cooper, Lena Hamilton, Nora Aiken, Kara Kellner, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Alena Reese, Catherine Smedley, Elizabeth Smedley, Summer Sprowl, Killarney Cooper, Kinley Cotterman, Portia Hill, Isabella Sherwood, Aurora Smith, Sumire Tamura, Addison Wentz, Brendan Green, Zach Hill, Bart Blake, Louis Hauff, Ethan Sprowl, Justin Hoglund, Dalton Hoglund

• Press Conference Attendees: Brendan Green, Zach Hill, Bart Blake, Dominic Reese, Louis Hauff, Ethan Sprowl, Justin Hoglund, Dalton Hoglund, Corey McFarland, Laila Caudill, Mackenzie Coverstone, Charlotte Teasley, Gracelynn Gopp, Coraline Teasley, Cheyanne Hoglund, Natalie Shearer, Lillian Yoh, Elizabeth Smedley, Nora Aiken, Summer Sprowl, Catherine Smedley, Kara Kellner, Alena Reese, Libby Jane Magoteaux, Kinley Cotterman, Katelyn Curlis, Lexi Elliott, Lena Hamilton, Molly Keiser, Mia McFarland, Izzy Sherwood, Aurora Smith, Sue Tamura, Addison Wentz, Portia Hill, Dublin Cooper, Killarney Cooper