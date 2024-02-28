Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 28, 1899

John Heiser has recently completed his building at the corner of Ohio avenue and North street and leased all of it, except where he has his coal office, to the Reeves Company, of Columbus, Ind., manufacturers of engines and threshers.

——-

Several cars of walnut logs are on the railroad switch at Kirkwood destined for the mill at Lockington. The condition of the roads is such that no heavy hauling can be done at present.

——-

Sidewalks of gravel are being put in along a number of streets in Maplewood.

100 Years

Feb 28, 1924

A freight wreck occurred on the big four railroad near the Citizens Ice and Coal Co., east of Miami avenue, Sunday. A car in a westbound freight jumped the track and several other cars piled up in a heap. Two loaded cars standing on a siding prevented the wrecked cars from plowing into the ice plant. No one was injured.

——-

A mud-hen was sighted on the river this morning, which is said to be sure sign of Spring. Then hen was seen near the Court street bridge.

——-

Mrs. W.H.C. Goode and Miss Jean Oran, Cleveland, left yesterday for San Francisco in the interest of Oriental Mission work of the Home Missionary Societies of the M.E. Church.

75 Years

Feb 28, 1949

Appointment of Francis (Jerry) Snyder as general manager of the Dunson Supply Co., North Main avenue, was announced this morning by Mrs. Huber A. Dunson, president of the firm, following a meeting of the board of directors. Snyder succeeds Emerson Deam, who had served as manager and secretary since the death of Huber A. Dunson five years ago.

——-

Sidney’s second annual appliance show will be held in April with L.R. Oller named as president of the group sponsoring the event. Harold Chrisman was selected secretary-treasurer.

50 Years

Feb 28, 1974

FORT LORAMIE – Announcement by Americanism chairman, Mrs. Ambrose Heckman, was of the Girls State delegates and alternates. Delegates will be Miss Brenda Seger of Fort Loramie and Miss Jennie Pellman of Houston. Miss Vicki Middendorf and Miss Kathy Kueterman are the alternates.

——-

At last week’s Noon Kiwanis meeting, Dr. James Seitz, president of Edison State General and Technical College, spoke. Dr. Seitz told of a two-year program being proposed and leading to an associate degree in arts. He commented that there are presently three business and three technical courses, plus evening classes for adult participation planned.

——-

Mayors from seven Shelby County villages and other county officials were guests of Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Saturday at the Holiday Inn. Discussion following a lunch included how the chamber can be of greater benefit to industry, business and agriculture.

——-

WASHINGTON – some members of Congress are calling for full scale gasoline rationing, but federal energy chief William E. Simon says service station lines can be reduced with that.

——-

WAPKONETA – Auglaize County Commissioners, on behalf of local landowners, have indicated opposition to wastewater treatment sludge disposal irrigation in a letter read at a meeting of Auglaize County Regional Planning Commission.

25 Years

Feb 28, 1999

ORANGE, Calif. – California bank officials are not happy about a telephone company’s newsletter that advised its 1.5 million customers to withdraw extra cash before the dawn of the new millennium. John Stafford, spokesman for the California Bankes Association, called the advice “irresponsible and ignorant.” He said banks have been working since 1996 to fix the Y2K problem, which stems from the failure of some computers to recognize years after 1999.

——-

RUSSIA – For the past three weeks nationally renowned folklife artist Cynthia Taylor has been showing the fourth-graders from Russia’s schools how their ancestors made clothing from wool and even straw. She has also been teaching the seventh-graders how to make Appalachian baskets

