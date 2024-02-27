Out of the past

125 Years

Feb 27, 1899

For the past several weeks G.H. Boyer, of Proctor, Vermont, has been in Shelby county and surrounding counties purchasing horses to be shipped to Vermont and used in the granite quarries in that state. He secured 36 fine horses. They were stationed at Bush’s livery stable this morning and attracted considerable attention.

——-

H.C. Jones manager of the Central Union Telephone company, has received a new switchboard which will be placed in the central office in this city sometime this week.

100 Years

Feb 27, 1924

The Republican Central Committee of Shelby county at a meeting last evening endorsed the stand taken by the Hon. Harry M. Daugherty, attorney general, asking that he be given a fair trial on the charges placed against him in the Senate committee. Ed Gretzinger, Harry Faulkner, Clyde Harbaugh, Fred Russell, D. Oldham, D.W. McGaines, and Sam Hetzler were named delegates to the Republican convention.

——-

Clarence Cromes, Joslin Stockstill, and E.S. Brautigam have returned from Lansing, Mich., with three new Star cars. They found the snow so drifted in Michigan that in many places it was impossible to pass other cars and they were forced to detour in a number of spots.

75 Years

Feb 27, 1949

Members of the cast for the three-act play, “The Torchbearers,” to be presented next month by the Sidney Theatre Guild were announced today. Directed by Mrs. Janice Shedd, the cast includes: Charles Williams, Wayne Wheeler, Richard Tanger, Emerson Setsor, Eldon Heckman, Mrs. Mildred Valentine, Miss Maxine Webber, Mrs. Herman Spachner, Mrs. Eugene Greer, Mrs. Eldon Heckman, and Fred Stang.

50 Years

Feb 27, 1974

A former probate and juvenile judge of Shelby County, Millard E. Hussey, 73 died Tuesday at University Hospital, Columbus. The son of Dr. M.F. and Bridget Hussey, he was born March 15, 1900, in Sidney and spent his lifetime here.

——-

ANNA – Village Council last night hired a police chief and village solicitor. Edward Stumpff was hired as police chief. Atty. Eugene P. Elsass was hired as village solicitor for 1974 at a salary of $250 with the

stipulation that he be compensated for extraordinary services. Mayor Donald Elsass appointed Larry Billing to represent council to act in an advisory capacity at meetings of the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce.

——-

A 2.96-mil multi-purpose levy for the proposed Auglaize-Mercer Joint Vocational School was defeated in Tuesday’s special election by 601 votes. This was the fourth time the issue has been voted down.

——-

Shelby County Commissioners yesterday passed a resolution making the speed limit on country and township roads “consistent with federal guidelines,” Shelby County Engineer William Fultz Sr. said his department is currently posting 55 mph speed limits. He said the speed limit on county roads has been 60 mph.

——-

A 12-passenger, $4,700 Dodge Maxivan, which will provide taxi-like transportation for Shelby County’s aged, poor and handicapped, was ordered yesterday, according to Mrs. Irene Collier, executive secretary of the Shelby County United Fund.

——-

DEGRAFF – The appointment of postal careerist Frederick E. Houchin as postmaster at DeGraff was announced today by the regional postmaster general of the 13-state region.

25 Years

Feb 27, 1999

Five new firefighters have been hired by the city of Sidney at starting annual salaries of $30,316. The new members are: Mark Pleiman, 29, Fort Loramie, replacing retired Keith McLain; Wes Goubeaux, 21, Russia; Jeb Johnson, 20, Delaware; Anthony McLain, 27, Port Haven Subdivision, and Greg Francis, 25, Sidney.

——-

Dave Snapp, a 24-year member of the Houston Community Fire Department and its former fire chief, has been named Firefighter of the year. The Firefighter of the Year award is presented annually to an exemplary firefighter. Sidney Deputy Fire Chief Bob Guillozet said that the award goes to someone the firefighter’s association feels is dedicated to the fire service and to not only to his own department but to the entire county association.

——-

Dr. William Ross III, a local historian and chairman of the history department at Sidney High School, took the audience at Thursday’s Altrusa Club Luncheon Series on a sentimental trip back through time without ever leaving the Holiday Inn.

These news items from past issues of the Sidney Daily News are compiled by the Shelby County Historical Society (937-498-1653) as a public service to the community. Local history on the Internet! www.shelbycountyhistory.org. Visit the Sidney Daily News website, www.sidneydailynews.com to read the rest of the week’s columns.