Sidney senior Jarrett Payne, pictured above, won two events in the state swimming meet this weekend at C.T. Branin Nataorium in Canton. Payne finished first in the Division I boys 100 Backstroke in 46.78 seconds, nearly one second ahead of the second-place finisher. Payne also finished first in the boys 200 Medley in 1:48, over a second ahead of second place. They were the first individual state titles for Payne, who finished fourth in two events last year. He signed to compete for the University of Alabama in late December. More photos and videos from Payne’s weekend are below.