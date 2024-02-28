Community calendar

ONGOING

• Care Giver Support is offered via Wilson Health Hospice. Call “Wilson Health Hospice at 937-494-5287 to schedule an appointment.

• Christian Academy Schools, 2151 W. Russell Road, Sidney, will conduct kindergarten screening on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Children are eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall of 2024 if they have reached the age of 5 before Aug. 1, 2024. Registration packets and scholarship information are available at Christian Academy Schools or at www.caseagles.org. Call Christian Academy Schools at 937-492-7556 or email [email protected] to schedule an appointment.

• Kindergarten screening will be held at the Anna Elementary school on Monday, March 25, and Tuesday, March 26, 2024. An email with registration materials will be sent in late February. Email Kelly Bensman to get a child added to the list at [email protected] or call the school at 937-394-2584, ext 200. Children must be five years of age on or before Aug. 1, 2024. to enter school.

• Botkins Local School kindergarten screening will be held on on days: Tuesday, April 2, Wednesday, April 3 and Thursday, April 4. Parents/guardians can begin the registration process by visiting the school website and click on the Final Forms link. Email Julie Meyer, elementary secretary, at [email protected] or call 937-693-4241 with any questions. The district requires a copy uploaded on Final Forms or turned in to the school office of the following: birth certificate, shot record, social security card, and any applicable custody paperwork. Register on Final Forms by March 1, 2024.

• Kindergarten registration will be held April 4-5 for prospective students in the Riverside Local School District, DeGraff. A child must be 5 years old on or before Aug.1. Parents/guardians must call Riverside Elementary at 937-585-5891 ext. 4310, to set up an appointment time for the child. Preschool registration will be held April 9, 4-6 p.m. and April 10, 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. No appointment is necessary on those days. The child must be 4 years old on or before Aug. 1 and potty trained. Parents/guardians should bring birth certificate, parent driver’s license, Social Security Card, medical/ shot record, custody papers (if applicable), and proof of residence to the screening. Parents that are attending the April 9 registration need to use the County Road 24 driveway, park in the lot at the north end of the building. For more information or those with questions, contact Erica Heitkamp at 937-585-5981 ,ext. 4050.

• Grand Lake OB/GYN Presents: Women’s Health Series, in the Medical Office Building conference room, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., St. Marys, from 6-7 p.m. on May 9, July 11, Oct. 10.“Menopause – What is it? What do I need to expect? How do I handle it?” is the topic for May 8. “Girl Talk” will focus on the change in the preteen/teen body during puberty on July 11. Mothers and daughters are encouraged to attend together. “Preparing for pregnancy and a healthy baby” is the topic for Oct. 10. Class size is limited. Snacks and drinks will be provided. Call 419-394-7314 for more information or to register for a class

THURSDAY, FEB. 29

• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306.

• The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116 W. High St., Piqua. 937-773-6753.

• Hope and Revelation, a 12-Step Recovery through the Life Recovery Bible, is a weekly meeting for recovering addicts based on Biblical teachings. Meetings are held every Thursday at 7 p.m. at the offices of Samaritan Works, 315 E. Court St., Sidney.

FRIDAY, MARCH 1

• The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County is hosting their free veterans coffee and donuts event from 9 to 11 a.m. at the center. The event is free to any veteran over 50 years of age.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or

• Staying Clean for the Weekend Alcoholics Anonymous weekly meeting will be held at 7 p.m. in the Sidney Baptist Church at 1322 E. Court St.

• Blood pressure screening by Auglaize County Council on Aging at Wapakoneta Eagles basement, 9:30-10:30 a.m.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

• New. Bremen-New Knoxville Rotary Club’s 34th Annual Blood Testing Clinic, New Bremen High School’s commons area, 7-9 a.m. Testing offered includes basic health panel, $60; thyroid profile, $45; HGB A1C, $25; PSA, $45; C-reactive protein, $25; and VIT D, $40. There is a 12-hour fast required before blood draw. Free blood pressure screenings. Free refreshments after testing. Blood draw and testing by JTDMH Lab, report direct to participant. For more information, email [email protected].

• Childbirth (Lamaze) Class, Grand Lake Medical Office Building, 1140 S. Knoxville Ave., Suite D entrance (conference room), St. Marys, 8:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., call 419-394-3335, ext. 2419 to register.

• Coffee with Comrades, The Waiting Room Coffee House, 121 North St., Sidney, 11 a.m. Connect with fellow veterans and have a cup of coffee. Free coffee provided by The Waiting Room Coffee House.

• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

MONDAY, MARCH 4

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org or for more information.

• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

• Grief Support Group meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Just inside of door No. 4 (Main Entrance) of the Professional Building of the Wilson Health Campus. This group is an opportunity to learn from others how grief has been encountered and overcome.

• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8:30 p.m. at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 231 N. Miami Ave., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St., Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings will be held at 8 p.m. at the First Christian Church, 320 E. Russell Road, Sidney. Contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

• Blood pressure screenings, Neew Bremen Senior enter – 1-2 p.m.

• Parkinson’s Support Group meeting, Auglaize-Mercer Family YMCA-South, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

• Breastfeeding education, 7-9 p.m. Call the Birthing Center to sign up, 419-394-3335, ext. 2419.