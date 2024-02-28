County Recorder optimistic for 2024 in real estate market

Siegel

SIDNEY — The real estate market in Shelby County began to slow down in 2022 and this trend continued downward through 2023. The revenue, as well as the number of recordings, was down approximately 15% from 2022. This decrease is likely due to the rising interest rates through most of the year. The rates did begin to fall in November and December.

Shelby County Recorder Jodi Siegel has submitted the following report:

Although the home prices still appear to be on the higher end, it is fair to be optimistic for 2024. As interest rates are expected to drop, this will likely result in a similar year if not an increase in business for the Recorder’s Office in 2024. Those individuals who have financed a home in the last 1 to 1 ½ years may find it financially beneficial to consider refinancing their mortgage if rates do in deed drop this year.

The decline in business has allowed the Recorder’s Office to continue working on back indexing in an effort to make more information available online. For those constituents that utilize the office on a regular basis, having this information available online is not only convenient, but is also a cost and time saver. For those individuals who are unsure of what they are looking for or simply do not want to navigate through a website, we are always happy to assist individuals with their research when visiting our office.

I would like to take this opportunity to inform constituents that the Shelby County Recorder’s Office website allows them to register with FRAUDSLEUTH. FRAUDSLEUTH is a tool available to property owners which helps detect fraudulent documents filed with the Shelby County land records. This service is offered to Shelby County land owners and there is no charge for this service. By registering; you will receive email notifications when a document is filed with your name on it. You may visit the Shelby County Recorder’s website, https://co.shelby.oh.us/298/recorder and look for the logo to learn more about protecting your property and registering for FRAUDSLEUTH notifications.

If you would like assistance in researching the land records of Shelby County, feel free to visit our office and we would be happy to help with your research.