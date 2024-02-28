Community Foundation of Shelby County creates 22 new charitable funds in 2023

Spicer

SIDNEY — “Local people and organizations continued make things better for others by creating 22 new charitable funds within the Community Foundation of Shelby County in 2023,” according to Marian Spicer, executive director.

Her report continues:

New charitable funds and more than $7.9 million in gifts brought the total charitable funds administered to 252 and year-end assets to $59 million. Nearly 850 grants and scholarships were issued providing $4 million to benefit other charities, community projects and post-secondary education.

The Community Foundation’s Match Day was held on Nov.28, known nationally as Giving Tuesday. Match Day is an effort to raise enthusiasm for giving by offering a dollar for dollar match of up to $5,000 to 27 local charities. Donors for each charity helped exceed the match amount and nearly $830,000 was raised and distributed. Participating charities have a qualifying organization fund housed at the Community Foundation.

Local high school seniors and adults received more than $346,000 in 187 scholarships, helping them better afford a post-secondary education. Scholarships are available to those pursuing skilled and technical training, as well as Associate’s and Bachelor’s degrees and beyond.

There were 206 individuals, couples and businesses who gave $76,000 to the Community Foundation Partners program. Partners gifts are the source of grant awards given to local organizations during this spring’s community grants process.

Gifts for new and existing funds are welcome at any time and should be made payable to the Community Foundation of Shelby County with the fund name noted on the memo line. Credit card gifts may be made to any charitable fund by clicking the ‘Donate’ button on the Foundation’s website at commfoun.com. Many donors give shares of stock or bushels of grain throughout the year.

Ashliegh Maurer joined the staff as Donor Relations Director, following the departure of Jessica Fortkamp. Other staff members include myself as executive director, accounting manager Jeanne Hoying, CPA, accounting administrator Sandy Kinney and scholarships and grants manager Juli Smith.

The 2024 Community Foundation officers are, Mike Lochard, chair; Kurt Barhorst, vice chair; Karen Fortman, secretary; and Dave Monnier, treasurer. Trustees are Devon Beer, Mark Goubeaux, Cindy Helman, Matt Hoying, Diane Reiss, Lisa Ruhenkamp and Amy Zorn.

In 2024, the Foundation will continue working with local residents wanting to give to charitable causes here and around the country. Several individuals expressed their intention to give estate gifts that will create more scholarships and grants benefiting future generations. For more information, contact Ashliegh Maurer at 937-497-7800 or e-mail at [email protected].