Edison State Community College celebrates 50 years

Edison State Community College’s Piqua campus Submitted photo | Edison State Community College

PIQUA — Celebrating 50 years of service, Edison State Community College remains committed to providing the communities it serves with the best education and resources possible, and the College has continued to experience success and growth.

Jessica Hill, coordinator of Marketing & Communications Planner, submitted the following report, which reflects that Edison State saw many accomplishments during the past year and has several institution-wide initiatives planned for 2024

The College kicked off its 50th anniversary celebrations on June 8, 2023, with FiftyFest, which featured musical performances, food trucks, and more. Since then, Edison State has hosted monthly events to commemorate the occasion, including a disc golf tournament and an alumni speaker series, which has upcoming events on March 26 and May 2. The celebrations will conclude with the 2024 commencement ceremony and a gala event in May.

Edison State’s dedication to students and the communities it serves has allowed the College to continue experiencing growth through the years. Enrollment for the fall 2023 semester was very strong, with 4,500 students enrolled in 37,000 credit hours. This was a 34% increase from the fall semester of 2007.

Several programs have also experienced growth, with the College’s Banking, Criminal Justice, Medical Assisting, Medical Lab Technician, Physical Therapist Assistant, and Social Services programs seeing 27% to 77% increases in enrollment for the fall 2023 semester.

Edison State’s commitment to meeting student needs, both in and out of the classroom, is credited to its strong student retention. Ways the College meets student needs beyond the classroom include its athletics programs, Charger Station food pantries, and Guided Pathways to Student Success.

Partnerships with other institutions are also critical to the success of Edison State, its students, and the communities it serves.

In November of 2023, Edison State and Franklin University officially marked the expansion of their 25-year articulation agreement by providing Edison State access to Franklin’s Pathway Portal. Through the partnership, Edison State students and graduates gain access to online courses needed to earn a four-year degree with Franklin at a reduced tuition rate of $298 per credit hour.

The College has also partnered with Upper Valley Career Center to host the career center’s Teacher Academy and First Responder programs on Edison State’s campus.

Edison State will have its 10-year reaccreditation site visit with the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) in February of 2024. The HLC is an independent corporation founded in 1895 as one of six regional accreditors in the United States, accrediting degree-granting post-secondary educational institutions.

Looking toward the future, the College is completing several renovations and expansions. The criminal justice classroom was recently expanded, and the Library and Internet Café underwent renovations in 2023. The engineering lab will be modernized, new locker rooms will be added to the west side of the gym, and an addition will be made to the nursing wing.

Edison State will launch a respiratory care program and a bachelor’s degree in nursing, both of which are anticipated to begin in the fall of 2024. These programs are being developed to meet the need for respiratory care technicians and nurses in the workforce.

For more information about Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu or call 937-778-8600.