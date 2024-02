CELINA — On March 3 at 3 p.m., the Grand Lake Symphony Orchestra will hold a free concert in the sanctuary at St. John Lutheran Church, 1100 N. Main St., Celina.

The orchestra will perform familiar classical pieces and a few contemporary works. The orchestra is made up of volunteer musicians from Mercer, Auglaize, Van Wert, Shelby and Allen counties.

While admission is free, donations will be accepted.