Upper Valley Career Center has positive impact on students, adults

PIQUA — Upper Valley Career Center continues to expand Career and Technical Education opportunities which encourage business partnerships, increase enrollment and positively impact high school and adult students.

“The commitment to excellence shared by our dedicated staff and students is being recognized in very positive ways,” said Superintendent/CEO Jason Haak.

He has submitted the following report:

Ohio’s Career Technical Construction Program

In November 2023 Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted announced that Upper Valley Career Center is one of 35 Ohio districts to receive grants totaling nearly $200 million allocated for the State’s Career Technical Construction Program. As recipients of the Ohio Career Technical Construction Program Grant, Upper Valley Career Center will have the resources to expand offerings and enrollment capacity in high-demand programs including Health Care, First Responders, Carpentry, Electrical, Building Maintenance, Robotics and Automation. This expansion will open doors for wait-listed students and further aligns student options with regional workforce needs.

When announcing the award, DeWine stated, “Ohio is on the rise. We have 54 companies coming to or expanding their operations into Ohio, creating thousands of jobs. We need all hands on deck to support this economic growth, and that’s why it’s vital that we help our career centers expand.”

New construction

Upper Valley Career Center will use the grant funds to move forward with construction at the North end of the main instructional building.The Adult Education Health Science Center will be connected to the High School structure providing realignment of classrooms and lab space and great collaboration between secondary and adult programs. Levin Porter Architects presented preliminary plans for the project to the UVCC School Board in January 2024 with final plans and the beginning of the bid process expected in March.

Industry partners

The Ohio Career Technical Construction Program Grant award shines the spotlight on the school’s significant and mutually rewarding relationship with diverse business and industry partners. These working relationships result in local professionals’ participation in career tech program advisory committees, record-level participation in apprenticeship and they are eagerly hiring UVCC high school and adult graduates. Currently there are nearly 200 high school students participating in the work-based learning programs offered at Upper Valley Career Center supporting over 150 local businesses. The anticipated-combined student earnings through work-based learning are expected to exceed 2.5 million dollars in the 2023-24 school year.

New career tech programs

First Responders Academy is a new high school option set to begin in 2024. The program is designed to help students develop broad skills in preparation of meeting diverse local needs. This lab will focus on the essentials of law enforcement in the junior year and offer students the chance to explore related careers like fire and EMS. Enrollment is already maxed with students eager to prepare for careers in emergency services.

Russia Local Schools has included a UVCC satellite Agricultural Education program classroom and lab space in their current building expansion.

Continued learning

The Adult Education LN-to-RN program begun in 2023 is another prime example of the school’s provision of direct pathways to career advancement and consideration of regional workforce needs. Full-time certificate programs offered through the UVCC Adult Division are accredited by the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges. In 2023 our Adult Education was awarded the ACCSC School of Distinction Award. This award recognizes institutions which consistently demonstrate a commitment to the expectations and rigors of accreditation as well as a commitment to delivering quality educational programs. These full-time programs, combined with Aspire and customized, short-term training help prepare students for employment or continued education.

Maintaining high standards while moving forward with construction, new programming, growth in staffing and students is only possible thanks to amazing faculty and staff. Collectively our greatest successes are demonstrated by the accomplishments of our students and graduates who trust the Upper Valley Career Center for excellence in education.

To learn more about the Upper Valley Career Center, visit www.uppervalleycc.org, find us on social media, or call to schedule an appointment or tour at 937.778.1980.