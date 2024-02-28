Let yourself go

ONGOING

• The Wallace Family Learning and Innovation Center, 115 E. North St., Sidney, is open Monday-Friday from 1-5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon.

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m.

• The annual Young Masters exhibit featuring the artwork of students in grades K – 12 is returning to the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center. This exhibition of artistic creations by Troy’s talented art students will be on display to April 7, 2024. The Hayner Center is located at 301 W. Main St. in Troy, Ohio. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Hours of operation are Monday 7–9 p.m., Tuesday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., and Sunday 1 – 5 p.m. The Hayner Center is closed on holidays. For more information, visit website at www.troyhayner.org or call 937-339-0457.

• Homeschool Nature Club for 5 – 11 year-old homeschooled students at Brukner Nature Center for a morning or afternoon of discovery on the third Wednesday of the month. Classes in the morning are from 10 a.m.-noon and afternoon from 1-3 p.m. Cost for BNC Members: $5 per child each month and nonmembers: $8 per child each month. Registration is required and payment is non-refundable. Call Monday – Friday at 937-698-6493 or email [email protected]. For a list of topics and additional details, visit the website at http://www.bruknernaturecenter.com/home-school-programs.html.

• Brukner Nature Center’s River’s Edge Explorers. Pre-registration is underway for the seasonal program designed for 12 – 17 year-old homeschooled students. Dates for the 2023-24 school year are Wednesday, March 6; and Wednesday, May 1 from 2–4 p.m. at the River’s Edge Wildlife Preserve – this is a drop-off program. Cost for BNC Members is $5 per child each month and nonmembers are $8 per child each month. Pre-register by calling 937-698-6493 or emailing [email protected].

• The Toledo Zoo will again bloom this February with the Orchid Show. Weekends, from Feb. 9 – 25, visitors can immerse themselves in flourishing flowers throughout the ProMedica Museum of Natural History. The Orchid Show, featuring over 1,800 plants, offers guests the opportunity to discover the vibrant colors, delightful scents, and interesting backstories of rare and exotic orchids from around the world. The Toledo Zoo’s Orchid Show runs 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Feb. 9 – 25. The event is included with Zoo admission.To commemorate the show, there is also an opportunity for the public to purchase an orchid at the Orchid Show Plant Sale on March 2. The Plant Sale will take place at the ProMedica Museum of Natural History Great Hall from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.For more information, visit https://www.toledozoo.org/events/orchid-show.

• Newport Aquarium is celebrating its 25th anniversary with an underwater scavenger hunt and free unlimited visits for pre-k kids until March 3. The unlimited visits is for children ages 2-4. Parents or grandparents must register the pre-k student by March 3 for free membership. The Underwater Scavenger Hunt Around the World, presented by Skyline Chili, will have visitors searching for hidden globes in exhibits throughout the aquarium. Each globe is a clue that helps spell out a secret phrase. Those who gather all the clues can enter for a change to win a $100 Skyline chili gift card and four gold memberships including benefits like free parking and o reservations required. For more information, visit NewportAquarium.com.

• The Piqua Center is hosting a Second Saturday Event each month. Hours are 9 a.m.-4 p.m. The event will feature crafts, direct sales, antiques, and flea market. Free admission. For vendor info contact Cheryl at 937-418-0347. Thirty or more vendors are expected. Part of the proceeds will be donated to the Miami Valley Veterans Museum.

SATURDAY, MARCH 2

• Sidney Alive will hold the 2024 Formal Wear Consignment fundraiser from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., in the lower level of Murphy’s Craft Bar & Kitchen. There will be a selection of like-new on-trend formal wear and wedding gowns, veils and head pieces as well as homecoming dresses, mother of the bride dresses and flower girl/ring bearer options. All items are at discounted prices. Cash or Cards are accepted.

• The second annual HERBALCON will be held in the Auglaize County Fairgrounds Junior Fair Building, 1001 Fairview Drive, Wapakoneta, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendors will be available throughout the event and three speakers will present. Tickets are $10 in advance until Feb. 14 and $12 afterward and at the door. Lunch is also available at the same price. To purchase admission tickets, visit http://tinyurl.com/kyuerjsp . For lunch tickets, visit http://tinyurl.com/wpnv4w57 . For any questions, reach Lori Osterloh-Hagaman at [email protected] or call or text 419-954-1717.

• The Arbogast Performing Arts Center (APAC), located at 500 S. Dorset Road in Troy, presents the 1oth performance of its 2023-2024 Season at 7 p.m. when Fairytales on Ice: Peter Pan comes skating into the APAC and whisks viewers off to Neverland. Tickets to Fairytales on Ice: Peter Pan begin at $20 and can be ordered in one of three ways: Online at www.etix.com/ticket/v/21323; Calling the APAC Box Office at 937-418-8392; Visiting the APAC Box Office in person. The APAC Box Office is located at 500 S. Dorset Road, Troy, OH 45373, and is open Tuesday-Friday from noon – 4 p.m. For more information, to order tickets to any of the APAC performances, or to become an APAC Season Member, call the Box Office at 937-418-8392, visit the APAC in person, or visit online at www.arbogastpac.com.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

• Miami Valley Veterans Museum’s monthly coffee and doughnuts, 8:30 a.m. will celebrate Women’s Month. Mary Jean Carpenter will share the terrorist attack on the US forces at the Khober Towers in 1996 in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia, where 19 members of the US Air Force were killed. Carpenter heads Journey4self.com, a non-profit agency working with those suffering from PTSD. The museum is located at 2245 S. County Road 25A, Troy.

SATURDAY, MARCH 9

• The Lima Symphony Orchestra will perform together in concert with the Lima Symphony ChorusVat 7:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Civic and Convention Center, Lima. Interim choral director Matthew Moquin-Lee will be welcomed beside music director Andrew Crust, presenting a celebration of choral and orchestral works. Tickets are $45/$35 for adults and $15/$10 for students. For more information about the Lima Symphony Orchestra or for tickets, contact the Lima Symphony at 419-222-5701 or www.limasymphony.com.