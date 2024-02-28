Samaritan Works office moves to Amelia House

Samaritan Works moved its administrative offices to the Amelia House at 232 E. Poplar St. in Sidney in 2023. Courtesy photo Anderson

SIDNEY — Samaritan Works went through several exciting changes in 2023.

“Our administrative offices moved to the Amelia House at 232 E. Poplar St. in Sidney, Ohio,” said Tricia Anderson, executive director. “We received help with this move from several other agencies in our community. Special thanks to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office work crew, Municipal Court Probation, and the local contractors who helped make our move possible. Moving our offices to be inside one of our recovery homes has been a huge benefit to our participants by promoting daily face-to-face contacts, accountability and much needed support during the recovery process. Everyone has expressed positive feedback.”

Her report continues:

Samaritan Works received certification as a recovery home with the State of Ohio as well. We strive to provide the best possible programming for our clients and being recognized as a Certified Recovery Home demonstrates our good standing. Each of our houses can accommodate six residents at a time, and we continue to have our beds have been full, with a waiting list. Certification sets us on the path from growth in the coming years for additional housing opportunities.

We are excited to announce the receipt of a generous grant from the Shelby County Community Foundation to purchase a vehicle. Transportation continues to be a barrier to recovery for our newer people coming into the program. A vehicle will add services we can provide such as rides to doctor appointments, social security, probation check ins, as well as trips to grocery stores, job interviews, and sober living events outside of Sidney. Our program advocate is now a Certified Peer Supporter, and her focus will be ensuring that our residents can get their critical needs met.

Samaritan Works continues to provide weekly educational and support groups, a written plan for sobriety consisting of several phases, as well as emotional support for our residents. Our future includes the expansion of after care groups for those who have completed our program and moved out of our houses with the hope that the continued support will reduce the likelihood of relapse. We are also looking for ways to expand services with more available housing units. Our mission is to create a safe and supportive environment where individuals living with addiction can find hope, healing, and recovery through our faith-based programming. We strive to empower people to break free from addiction and live a life of purpose and joy.

Our hope is that we help stop another family from losing a loved one. If you, or someone you know needs help, call us at 937-638-4545, visit our website www.samaritanworks.org, or follow us on social media.

Call our offices for ways to help us with our mission. We are always in need of household supplies, and volunteers.