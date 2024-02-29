Trash compactor fire at Agape causes $40,000 damages

Sidney firefighters put out a fire at Agape Distribution, 801 S. Vandemark Road, at 10:15 am on Thursday, Feb. 29. Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — A trash compactor fire at Agape Distribution, 801 S. Vandemark Road, caused estimated damage of $30,000 to the building and $10,000 to the contents at 10:17 a.m. on Feb. 29.

According to Sidney Assistant Fire Chief Jason Truesdale, upon arrival, first responders encountered heavy smoke and fire on the outside of the loading dock doors. The first arriving unit deployed a pre-connected attack line to quickly knock down the bulk of the fire. Firefighters’ quick actions led to a successful containment and quick knockdown of the fire.

The main body of the fire was located at the loading docks and the newly installed trash compactor outside the wall of the dock doors extending to the roof. Crews checked for extension and completed overhaul of the insulation between and above the overhead dock doors. No further damage was noted.

Sidney Police managed traffic control in the area.

No injuries were sustained by firefighters, police officers, or occupants of the building.

The cause of the fire is accidental due to the use of a cutting torch while installing a new trash compactor for the business.