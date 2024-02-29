Winner’s Meats wins 10 awards in meat processor competition

COLUMBUS — Winner’s Meats, which has locations in Osgood and Greenville, recently participated at the Ohio Association of Meat Processors Convention in Columbus and received ten awards.

Meat processors statewide entered their best homemade products into a competition with other Ohio meat processors. Judges used various criteria such as appearance, aroma, texture, and taste to base their decisions on anonymous entries.

Winner’s Meats received three grand champion awards for their blue ribbon bologna, slab bacon skin off, and BBQ ribs. They received five reserve champion awards for their jalapeno summer sausage, wieners, pork shoulder BBQ, slab bacon skin on, and flank steak roll-up. They also received two first-place awards for their homemade beef brisket BBQ and beef smokey sticks.

After 96 years and four generations, quality is still Winner’s Meats’ priority. Visit www.winnersmeats.com to see a list of other homemade products and services Winner’s has to offer. Their meat can be delivered or click on the store locator on the bottom of their webpage to find a retail outlet selling Winner’s Meats. Winner’s Meats will be showcasing some of their award-winning products in a “Best of Ohio Bundle” for $40 for the week of March 4-9.