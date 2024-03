The Birthing Center at Wilson Health was hopping Thursday, Feb. 29, as four baby girls were born on Leap Day. Each baby received a special onesie with that said they were a Leap Day Baby. Babies born on Leap Day were Delilah, daughter of Brittany and Aaron Hegemier; Sophia, daughter of Hunter and Bryce Dues; Margot, daughter of Sarah and Joseph Knapke; and Isidora, daughter of Jamie and Jacob Rindler.

Courtesy photo | Wilson Health