Kindergarten screening set for March 20

RUSSIA — Russia Local School kindergarten screening will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2024. Children are eligible to attend kindergarten in the fall of 2024 if they have reached the age of five before Aug. 1, 2024.

A registration packet has been mailed to prospective kindergarten students. All required paperwork must be returned to the school office prior to March 20. If you have a child that is eligible and did not receive a packet from the school, or if you would like open enrollment paperwork sent to you, contact the school office at 937-526-3156.