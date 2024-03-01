VERSAILLES — Botkins battled back to force overtime, then outscored Jackson Center in the extra period to win a Division IV district semifinal 36-33 on Wednesday at Versailles High School.

With the win, Botkins (12-12) advances to its first district final since 1998. The Trojans will face Shelby County Athletic League rival Russia (14-10) at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at Troy High School’s Trojan Activities Center.

Botkins trailed 24-19 at the end of the third quarter but used an 11-6 scoring edge in the fourth to force overtime, then outscored the Tigers 6-3 in overtime.

Janel Platfoot scored seven points in the fourth quarter (including hitting 4-of-4 foul shots) to help the squad force overtime, while Delana Pitts scored four in the fourth and five in overtime, including a 3-pointer. Platfoot hit a 3 in the fourth to force overtime.

Pitts led the Trojans 13 points and Platfoot finished with 11.

McKinley Reichert and Addie Biederman each scored 11 for Jackson Center, which finishes 16-8. Macy Klopfenstein added eight points.

Jackson Center beat Botkins 41-25 and 43-36 in the squads’ two regular-season matchups.

• Boys basketball

Jackson Center 47, Covington 25

The Tigers advanced to a district semifinal by beating the Buccaneers in a D-IV sectional final on Wednesday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

Jackson Center (15-9) will face Franklin-Monroe at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Piqua.

The squads were tied 11-11 at the end of the first quarter, but Jackson Center used a 9-2 advantage in the second to take a 20-13 halftime lead. The Tigers outscored the Buccaneers 15-8 in the third and 12-4 in the fourth.

Lucas Heitkamp and Reed Platfoot each scored 15 points for Jackson Center.

Franklin-Monroe 67, Fort Loramie 37

The Jets ended Fort Loramie’s season in a D-IV sectional final on Wednesday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

Franklin-Monroe led 12-8 at the end of the first quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 49-20 at the end of the third.

Junior guard Max Maurer led Fort Loramie with 16 points while Eli Heitkamp scored nine. The Redskins, which upset Miami Valley 45-38 in a first-round game on Saturday, finish 7-17 overall.

Eric Brenner led the Jets (18-5) with 18 points. Gage Wackler scored 13 and EB Fall scored 12.