Anna HS to present Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory musical

ANNA — On March 8, 9, and 10, the Anna High School Drama Club will present Anna’s 56th musical production, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”
Based on the 1971 movie, a sweet girl from a poor family dreams of finding one of five golden tickets hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers which will admit her to the eccentric and reclusive Willy Wonka’s magical factory. One after another, tickets are discovered by ghastly children. But, will the girl find the last remaining ticket and have all her dreams come true?
With songs like Pure Imagination, Golden Ticket, Think Positive and Cheer Up Charlie, you will be humming the tunes for weeks.
Performances are on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10. Visit https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/anna/buy-tix or visit the Anna High School office to purchase tickets.
Cast members are:
Willy Wonka — Courtney DuLaney
Charlie Bucket — Julia Poppe
Grandpa Joe — Brock Swiger
Augustus Gloop — Jackson Billing
Mrs. Gloop — ShyAnne Myers
Veruca Salt — Meredith Poppe
Mr. Salt — Maddox Deeren
Violet Beauregarde — Gracie Deatherage
Mrs. Beauregarde — Marlie Barhorst
Mike Teavee — Sam Baldonado
Ms. Teavee — London Riess
Mr. Bucket — Cole DuLaney
Mrs. Bucket — Aubrey Dickman
Candy Man — Adan Baldonado
Phineous Trout — John Young III
Grandma Josephine — Tabitha Gratz
Grandma Georgina — Miranda Evans
Grandpa George — Josh Boyd
The featured chorus includes Mae Beckman, Margaret Bensman, Izzy Jenkins, Melanie Kranenburg, Cora Heitman, and Lizi Nebieridze.
The chorus includes Blake Bixler, Peyton DuLaney, Ely Green, Emily Heitkamp, Aleik Holthaus, Shelby Jones, Taylor Klosterman, Jake Koverman, Lottie Koverman, Derek Madden, Neveah Murphy, Eve Pleiman, Owen Poeppelman, Emily Sharp, and Aaron Simpson.