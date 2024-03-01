Anna HS to present Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory musical

Cast members practicing for Anna High School’s upcoming musical “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.” Courtesy photo

ANNA — On March 8, 9, and 10, the Anna High School Drama Club will present Anna’s 56th musical production, “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.”

Based on the 1971 movie, a sweet girl from a poor family dreams of finding one of five golden tickets hidden inside chocolate bar wrappers which will admit her to the eccentric and reclusive Willy Wonka’s magical factory. One after another, tickets are discovered by ghastly children. But, will the girl find the last remaining ticket and have all her dreams come true?

With songs like Pure Imagination, Golden Ticket, Think Positive and Cheer Up Charlie, you will be humming the tunes for weeks.

Performances are on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 10 at 2 p.m. All tickets are $10. Visit https://search.seatyourself.biz/webstore/accounts/anna/buy-tix or visit the Anna High School office to purchase tickets.

Cast members are:

Willy Wonka — Courtney DuLaney

Charlie Bucket — Julia Poppe

Grandpa Joe — Brock Swiger

Augustus Gloop — Jackson Billing

Mrs. Gloop — ShyAnne Myers

Veruca Salt — Meredith Poppe

Mr. Salt — Maddox Deeren

Violet Beauregarde — Gracie Deatherage

Mrs. Beauregarde — Marlie Barhorst

Mike Teavee — Sam Baldonado

Ms. Teavee — London Riess

Mr. Bucket — Cole DuLaney

Mrs. Bucket — Aubrey Dickman

Candy Man — Adan Baldonado

Phineous Trout — John Young III

Grandma Josephine — Tabitha Gratz

Grandma Georgina — Miranda Evans

Grandpa George — Josh Boyd

The featured chorus includes Mae Beckman, Margaret Bensman, Izzy Jenkins, Melanie Kranenburg, Cora Heitman, and Lizi Nebieridze.

The chorus includes Blake Bixler, Peyton DuLaney, Ely Green, Emily Heitkamp, Aleik Holthaus, Shelby Jones, Taylor Klosterman, Jake Koverman, Lottie Koverman, Derek Madden, Neveah Murphy, Eve Pleiman, Owen Poeppelman, Emily Sharp, and Aaron Simpson.