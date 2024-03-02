Bornhorst endorses Metz, Barhorst

To the Editor:

Tuesday, March 19, 2024, is a very special day for Shelby County Residents as they will elect two new County Commissioners to replace Bob Guillozet and myself. Bob and I will have served three terms, 12 years when we retire on Jan. 3 and Jan. 2, 2025, respectively. Five Republican candidates have successfully filed their candidacy and will square off in the Primary race decided on March 19. No Democratic candidates filed for the open commissioner seats, thus there will not be a contested election this fall. The two successful Republican candidates will be Shelby County Commissioners to serve alongside Julie Ehemann to serve the residents of Shelby County.

The Jan. 3 seat held by Bob Guillozet has two candidates and I endorse Bruce Metz, current Jackson Center Village administrator. For the Jan. 2 seat that I have been honored to have served, there are three candidates and I endorse Phil Barhorst of Fort Loramie. Phil is an excellent candidate to serve Shelby County. A graduate of Anna High School and now a resident of Fort Loramie with his wife Anne. Currently, Phil is co-owner and operator of Ruhenkamp Boring and Trenching and before that was employed by a local company that has national and international reach, being a quality control expert. His employment and business ownership experience will be an asset. Phil provided almost a decade of service to the Fort Loramie School District on the school board. During his time as a school board member, the Fort Loramie District expanded the foot print of the high school, and plans were being made for the new elementary school building. His service on the school board provides building and maintenance of facilities expertise, which is very important as the county has 18 facilities. Dealing with state agencies during his term as a school board member will be invaluable as county commissioners, elected officials and departments are the right arm of the state in delivering services to the citizens of Shelby County. Phil is currently serving the Fort Loramie Village Planning Commission and has served on the German Heritage Days Committee since its inception.

Phil Barhorst has the experience, leadership and community service to be the best choice for the Jan. 2 term as Shelby County Commissioner. I endorse Phil and I encourage the residents of Shelby County to vote on Tuesday, March 19, 2024.

Tony Bornhorst

Fort Loramie