Recent births

RUSSIA — Joel and Elleah Meyer, of Russia, announce the birth of their daughter.

Ruby Juliet was born Feb. 22, 2024, at 5:07 p.m. in the family’s van at Meyer’s Garage and Drive Thru in Newport. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and was 20 inches long.

She was welcomed home by her big sister, Maria Louise, 2.

Maternal grandparents are Charlotte Cooper, of Botkins, and the late Michael Cooper. Paternal grandparents are Andy and Linda Meyer, of Russia.

Great-grandmother is Charlene Meyer, of Newport.

Ruby’s mother is the former Elleah Cooper, of Botkins.