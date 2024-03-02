Goettemoeller, Metz face off

Bruce Metz and James “Jim” Goettemoeller

SIDNEY — Two Republican candidates are seeking the nomination for the Jan. 3 Shelby County Commissioner seat during the March 19 Primary Election.

James “Jim” C. Goettemoeller, of Botkins, and Bruce Metz, of Jackson Center, are vying to replace Bob Guillozet, who is retiring from his commissioner seat at the end of his term.

Goettemoeller, 68, is retired. He had worked for many businesses in the local area dealing with electric to security within agriculture. He also played Santa Claus for many years.

Metz, 62, was born and raised in Shelby County. He grew up on a farm in Jackson Center and graduated from Jackson Center High School/Upper Valley JVS in 1979. In 1983, he married Kimberly S. Kessler. They have two daughters and four grandchildren. He’s been employed by the village of Jackson Center for 43 years and as village administrator for the past 12 years. He have no previous election experience. He feels his experience in village government which will help him in his transition to county government with serving the public and making responsible decisions for the citizens.

Each candidate was sent a questionnaire about their candidacy for commissioner.

Why do you want to become a commissioner?

Goettemoeller: “To be of service to my community and help it grow in an orderly manner while controlling our tax burden.”

Metz: “I have always considered myself a public servant working for the Village of Jackson Center and the various positions I have held. I currently serve as the Village Administrator and have served 12 years in this position. This has given me opportunity to work on various aspects of public service, working on grants, utility rate adjustments, infrastructure and facilities maintenance and upgrades, employee management, and working with our Economic Development Director and Zoning Officer on projects and issues. With my retirement upcoming, I would like the opportunity to serve the 49,000 residents of Shelby County.”

What should Shelby County do to attract and retain more working-age adults to the county with crucial skills (electricians, mechanics, plumbers etc.)?

Metz: “Shelby County has several great avenues at work on this already, with Sidney-Shelby County Economic Partnership offering incentives for businesses and for training. We also have an amazing Workforce Development Staff working with our local business leaders and county schools to give students an opportunity to explore careers here in Shelby County. We also have a great Career Center in which many local students attend to learn a trade. With these avenues in place, we need to continue working on housing and childcare to assist our workforce here in Shelby County.”

Goettemoeller: “Maintain or even lower tax burden to create an environment that allows working families to live comfortably.”

Where do renewables (nuclear, solar, wind etc.) fit into the future of Shelby County’s energy supply?

Goettemoeller: “There is certainly a place for these energy sources. I do think that we as a society in general need to develop a complete plan of how we will use them before making a large commitment to them.”

Metz: “Renewable energy supplies will be increasing in demand in Shelby County with the push of CO2 reduction in the country. We will eventually need more renewable resources and I feel the best way is to be more on and individual basis. The farm ground we have in Shelby County is what we have. They are not making anymore and we need to supply crops for our population with the land we have. We as a county will need to focus on residential units. We need to look at going to solar rooftop units and small winds units when needed.”

What is the biggest challenge the residents of Shelby County face?

Metz: “I believe the biggest challenge facing Shelby Countians is the shortage of affordable childcare. It now takes two incomes to raise a family and with no affordable childcare available this leaves one parent at home and in turn we lose a worker to the workforce. It also causes the issue of a worker changing jobs when there is no childcare in the community where they are employed. As commissioners we need to work with childcare providers, villages, and businesses along with the State to see what avenues we can explore to help assist in providing more affordable childcare.”

Goettemoeller: “We certainly have many challenges before us! In general spreading our tax dollar to cover our expenses without requiring any unnecessary increases.”

How do you think you can change the way things operate in the county?

Goettemoeller: “I feel the commissioners need to be more in direct contact with our residents and try to understand how they view things and what they want out of the commissioner’s office.”

Metz: “Our county has been very blessed with the great leadership that has been exhibited by our current commissioners. I say I am more in line with the course of maintaining the high level in which the county operates. My goal is to maintain a strong and steady budget and continue the infrastructure and facilities maintenance and upgrades. I will also focus on continuing to help building workforce development, our county housing issue, and affordable childcare.”

What can the commissioners do to make childcare more affordable and accessible in the county?

Metz: “This question reverts back to question number four. With my thought on childcare being our citizens biggest challenge right now. As commissioners we need to work with childcare providers, villages, and businesses along with the State to see what avenues we can explore and help assist in providing more affordable childcare.”

Goettemoeller: “No comment.”

Other comments:

Goettemoeller: “I have been a lifelong resident of Shelby County as well as classmate to many and a contributor to our community. Through my electric experience I learned what powers our community and how much we need to all be connected and working together. Through security, the safety of all people of this same community —- children, schools, families and businesses. Through agriculture the force behind our economy. From seeds to harvest. In order to grow we must plant — seeds of change and seeds of heritage. As Santa Claus I have endured crying children and impatient parents, but more importantly, the importance of giving to others and embracing tradition, bringing smiles to faces and the importance of charity.”

Metz: “I would like to let everyone know I will have a lot of learning to do if elected. If elected I plan on visiting all county departments and learning what they do, their mission, their goals and try to see how I can be of use as a commissioner to help them all achieve their goals. I have been honored to serve the 1,440 citizens of Jackson Center and I would be truly honored to serve the 49,000 citizens of Shelby County. Please exercise your right to vote on March 19. Thank you.”