Guillozet supports Dolan in senate race

To the Editor:

As Ohioans prepare to vote in the March 19th primary election, I encourage my fellow Republicans to vote for Matt Dolan.

Matt Dolan’s tenure in the Ohio Senate has been marked by effective measures to reduce the size and scope of government, preserving our freedoms and fostering a robust economy. I have full confidence that Matt will remain strong in his conservative principles and unflinching in the face of challenges.

Matt comprehends the critical importance of securing our border to uphold national sovereignty and ensure the safety of Ohio communities. His commitment to strengthening border security and supporting our border patrol reflects his dedication to protecting our state and nation.

His proven record of conservative leadership and dedication to securing our borders make him the ideal choice to represent Ohio’s interests.

Robert Guillozet

Sidney