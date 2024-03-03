Boys basketball: Jackson Center beats Franklin-Monroe for 6th straight district final berth

Jackson Center’s Lucas Hartle shoots with pressure from Franklin-Monroe’s Gage Wackler during a Division IV district semifinal on Saturday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium. Drew Terhall | AIM Media Midwest

PIQUA — In a tough, physical battle, Jackson Center beat Franklin-Monroe 38-31 in a district semifinal on Saturday at Piqua’s Garbry Gymnasium.

The Tigers (16-9), which have won six straight games, scored 10 straight points to end the second quarter and take a 21-14 halftime lead. The Jets went on a 9-2 run to tie it 23-23, with about 2:30 left.

But Jackson Center, which is the Dayton D-IV sectional’s No. 10 seed, responded by scoring the last six points of the third and led the rest of the way.

Jackson Center will face Lehman Catholic (18-6) in a district final at 4 p.m. on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Cavaliers beat Botkins 33-30 on Saturday in Troy to advance.

Franklin-Monroe, which was the No. 8 seed, finishes with an 18-6 record.