Celebrating the WIC

Kordell Holloway, 3, of Sidney, plays with the games on the wall at Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Kordell was attending the celebration of WIC’s 50th national anniversary at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Saturday, March 2. Kordell is the Grandson of Jerri Drees.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Marlee Holloway, 1, of Sidney, plays with the games on the wall at Sidney’s YMCA. Marlee was attending the celebration of WIC’s 50th national anniversary at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Saturday, March 2. Marlee is the granddaughter of Jerri Drees.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Layla Millet , 4, of Sidney, plays in the tunnel slides at Sidney’s YMCA. Layla was attending the celebration of WIC’s 50th national anniversary at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Saturday, March 2. Layla is the Niece of Alice Lach.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
Carol Dirksen, Health Professional, left to right, Shannon Nagel, Health Professional, Laura Booth, Home Visitor and Toni Gibson, Peer Helper, attend the celebration of WIC’s 50th national anniversary at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA on Saturday, March 2.
Steve Egbert | Sidney Daily News
