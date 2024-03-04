Crashes

Hunter S. Banfield, 20, of Sidney, was cited with failure to control/weaving after a two-vehicle crash on March 2 at 4:17 p.m.

Banfield was traveling southbound on Chestnut Avenue when he struck a parked car owned by Marcellus Franklin-Murphy, of Sidney. Banfield’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

• Heidi May, 56, of Sidney, was cited with failure to yield at a stop sign after a two-vehicle crash on March 1 at 4:04 p.m.

May was stopped at the stop sign on Gleason Street at the intersection of North Vandemark Road. Ronald L. Legg, 76, of Sidney, was traveling southbound on North Vandemark Road. May pulled out in front of Legg, causing a collision. May’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Legg’s vehicle was towed by Mantor’s Towing.

• No one was cited after a one-vehicle crash on Feb. 29 at 8:07 p.m.

Vincent Terrana, 77, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on North Main Avenue when he lost control due to a medical emergency, causing him to drive off the left side of the roadway and strike the building at 223 1/2 N. Main Ave. Terrana’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing and Terrana was taken by Sidney EMS to Wilson Health.

Police call log

MONDAY

-6:56 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of East North Street.

-5:04 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-12:45 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 10 block of Tawawa Drive.

SUNDAY

-11:59 p.m.: crime in progress. Giovanni Edoardo Ruiu, 29, of Sidney, was arrested for possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools.

-9:53 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Second Avenue.

-9:27 p.m.: stolen vehicle. Police responded to a stolen vehicle in the 1000 block of Michigan Street.

-7:03 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-6:44 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 400 block of Riverside Drive.

-6:12 p.m.: crime in progress. Billy Eugene Gurney, 53, of Dayton, was arrested for receiving stolen property.

-4:40 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 1000 block of Whipp Road.

-4:32 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 200 block of West Poplar Street.

-3:53 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-3:51 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 400 block of East Poplar Street.

-3:36 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 900 block of South Main Avenue.

-2:57 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 200 block of Kossuth Street.

-2:31 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

-11:17 a.m.: crash. Police responded to a hit-skip crash in the 300 block of North Walnut Avenue.

-8:59 a.m.: summons. Nathan Alan Moeller, 42, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:53 a.m.: summons. Angela Kay Neth, 57, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for failure to pay city taxes.

-8:42 a.m.: summons. Jordan Leevon Boswell, 32, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for failure to pay city taxes.

-3:07 a.m.: crime in progress. Antonio Anguiano Jr., 44, of Sidney, was arrested for domestic violence.

SATURDAY

-9:54 p.m.: summons. Jordan Scott Molen, 27, of Sidney, received a summons to appear in court for theft.

-9:17 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a theft in progress in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-8:39 p.m.: damage. Police responded to past damage in the 600 block of St. Marys Avenue.

-8:29 p.m.: warrant. Rick Lee Fleetwood, 58, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:47 p.m.: warrant. Shawn M. Abner, 49, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-7:45 p.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Bridlewood Drive.

-4:17 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 700 block of Chestnut Avenue.

-12:50 p.m.: remove subject. Police removed someone in the 500 block of North Vandemark Road.

-8:32 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 1000 block of Wapakoneta Avenue.

-12:39 a.m.: crime in progress. Jason Wayne Gleva, 44, of Saginaw, Texas, was arrested for driving while under the influence.

-12:25 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 2000 block of Michigan Street.

FRIDAY

-4:30 p.m.: warrant. Skyler Michelle Turnbill, 23, of Sidney, was arrested on a warrant.

-4:04 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the area of Gleason Street and North Vandemark Road.

-3:56 p.m.: crash. Police responded to a crash in the 2000 block of Collins Avenue.

-3:29 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 100 block of North Wilkinson Avenue.

-12:54 p.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 600 block of East Court Street.

-11:10 a.m.: theft. Police responded to a past theft in the 800 block of Arrowhead Drive.

-11:07 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in the 1000 block of Erie Drive.

Compiled by Charlotte Caldwell