County record

Crashes

No one was cited after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on March 1 at 5:36 a.m.

Jeffrey Fry, 49, of Lima, was stopped to turn right off Interstate 75 onto East Main Street in Anna when David R. Johns, 65, of Cridersville, rear-ended him.

• Travis J. Auer, 56, of St. Marys, was cited with assured clear distance after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 29 at 1:45 p.m.

Richard F. Baker, 59, of Greenville, was stopped at the red light while traveling eastbound on state Route 29 at the intersection of the Interstate 75 ramps when Auer rear-ended him.

• James Clayton Robbins, 65, of Urbana, was cited with wanton and willful disregard after the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 29 at 1:41 p.m.

Robbins and Harpreet Singh, 29, of Bakersfield, California, were driving semi-trucks traveling northbound on Interstate 75. Robbins slammed on his brakes and Singh rear-ended him.

• No one was cited after deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Feb. 28 at 12:08 p.m.

Matt Bryan Mazingo, 73, of Sidney, was driving a semi-truck traveling westbound on Dingman Slagle Road approaching a curve. Shanta Frances McCauley, 38, of Quincy, was traveling northbound on Dingman Slagle Road approaching the curve. Mazingo’s trailer struck McCauley on the turn. McCauley’s vehicle was towed by Wrecker’s Towing.

Sheriff’s call log

MONDAY

-11:16 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 8000 block of Cecil Road.

-10:54 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 4000 block of Dawson Road in Houston.

-9:02 a.m.: vandalism. Deputies responded to vandalism in the 8000 block of state Route 705.

SUNDAY

-9:35 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 12000 block of state Route 363 in Minster.

-1:13 p.m.: shooting. Deputies responded to shooting in the 17000 block of Dingman Slagle Road.

-9:38 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 700 block of state Route 66 in Piqua.

-9:03 a.m.: burglary. Personnel responded to a burglary in the 100 block of South Wilkinson Avenue.

SATURDAY

-5:42 p.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 10000 block of Lochard Road.

-9:16 a.m.: suspicious person. Deputies responded to a suspicious person in the 200 block of Oakwood Drive in Fort Loramie.

-4:23 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 700 block of South Main Street in Jackson Center.

-12 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 4000 block of Vermont Drive.

FRIDAY

-10:21 p.m.: fight. Personnel responded to a fight in the 18000 block of Johnston Road.

-5:31 p.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a property damage crash in the 1000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

-5:36 a.m.: crash. Deputies responded to a hit-skip crash in the 100 block of Shue Drive in Anna.

THURSDAY

-4:26 p.m.: threats. Deputies responded to threats in the 5000 block of Hardin Wapakoneta Road.

-3:45 p.m.: theft. Deputies responded to a theft in the 1000 block of Daniel Drive.

Village call log

SUNDAY

-8:35 p.m.: crash. Lockington Fire and Sidney EMS responded to a crash with injuries in the 9000 block of Fessler Buxton Road.

-5:49 a.m.: crash. Anna EMS and Botkins Fire responded to a crash with injuries at mile marker 102 on Interstate 75.

SATURDAY

-2:16 a.m.: suspicious vehicle. Botkins Police responded to a suspicious vehicle in the 13000 block of Botkins Road.

FRIDAY

-3:08 a.m.: threats. Botkins Police responded to threats in the 100 block of Meadow Drive.

Fire, rescue log

MONDAY

-7:15 a.m. to 2:59 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to three calls.

SUNDAY

-1:16 a.m. to 9:47 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

-4:02 p.m.: fire. Crews responded to one call.

SATURDAY

-6:55 to 11:34 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to four calls.

FRIDAY

-3:40 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

THURSDAY

-11:13 p.m.: medical. Crews responded to one call.

