Boys basketball: Area players named all-Southwest district

Botkins’ Collin Doseck drives against Russia’s Brayden Monnin during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Feb. 8 at Clair C. Naveau Gymnasium in Russia. Doseck and Monnin were each named first team all-Southwest district in Division IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia senior guard Hayden Quinter shoots with pressure from Troy Christian’s Ethan Grise during a game in the WPTW Holidcay Classic on Dec. 28 at Garbry Gymnasium in Piqua. Quinter was named first team all-Southwest district in Division IV. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Sidney junior guard A’Zon Steele dribbles during a Miami Valley League game against Vandalia-Butler on Dec. 29 in Sidney. Steele was named second team all-Southwest district in Division I. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Lehman Catholic senior guard Donovan O’Leary dribbles with pressure from Milton-Union’s Wyatt Kimmel during a Three Rivers Conference game on Dec. 8 at Schlater Family Gymnasium in Sidney. O’Leary was named second team all-Southwest district in Division IV. Bryant Billing | Sidney Daily News Jackson Center’s Reed Platfoot shoots as Botkins’ Russell Lenhart defends during a Shelby County Athletic League game on Dec. 12 in Jackson Center. Platfoot was named second team all-Southwest district in Division IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Russia’s Benjamin York shoots as Miami East’s Ty Rohrer defends during a nonconference game on Jan. 20 in Casstown. York was named second team all-Southwest district in Division IV. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Several area boys basketball players have been named to all-Southwest district teams, which were released on Tuesday.

All-district and all-state teams are coordinated by the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association, which took over handling the teams in 2017 after the Associated Press cut its handling of all-state teams nationwide.

The OPSWA has media panels which select all-district teams for each of the OHSAA’s six districts. A statewide panel selects all-state teams based on first and second team all-district selections.

All-district and all-state selections are based on regular-season performance only.

All-state teams will be released in mid-March.

Full teams are below.

Division I

First Team: Raleigh Burgess, Cin. Sycamore, 6’11” sr., 14.9 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.3 bpg; Juan Cranford Jr., Huber Heights Wayne, 6’0” jr., 17 ppg, 5.9 rpg; Andrew Hoerner, Miamisburg, 6’8” jr., 20.8 ppg, 9.4 rpg; Alex Kazanecki, Cin. Moeller, 6’5” jr., 12.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg; Tyler McKinley, Cin. Winton Woods, 6’9” sr., 19.4 ppg, 9.5 rpg, 3.6 apg; Trey Perry, Liberty Twp. Lakota East, 6’1”, jr., G, 23 ppg; Jonathan Powell, Centerville, 6’6” sr., 20.3 ppg, 4.4 rpg; Cam Williams, Cin. Elder, 6’4” jr., 13.2 ppg, 2.7 apg, 1.8 spg; Isaiah-Michael Williams, Beavercreek, 6’3” jr., 19.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg; Will Yates, Springboro, 6’1” sr., 17 ppg, 5 rpg, 4.9 apg.

Player of the Year: Tyler McKinley, Cin. Winton Woods

Coach of the Year: Brian Bales, Springboro

Second Team: Jaiden Arnold, Cin. Aiken, 6’0” jr., 17.0 ppg, 5.8 apg; Tommy Clark, Kings Mills Kings, 6’3” jr., 17.5 ppg; Baboucarr Njie, Centerville, 6’7” sr., 14.8 ppg, 7.6 rpg, 3.0 apg; Tyler Johnson, Cin. Elder, 6’7” sr., 12.0 ppg, 6.8 rpg; A’Zon Steele, Sidney, 5’10” jr., 17.1 ppg, 2.5 apg, 2.0 spg, 4.0 rpg; Caden Zeinner, Goshen, 6’0” sr., 23.8 ppg, 3.6 apg.

Third Team: Evan Gentile, Kettering Fairmont, 6’2” jr., 16 ppg, 3 apg, 2 spg; Liam Gluck, Beavercreek, 6’4”, sr., 15 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 2.5 spg; Andrea Holden, Hamilton, 6’6” sr., 11.4 ppg, 8 rpg, 1.6 bpg; Eric Mahaffey, Cin. Moeller, 6’3” sr., 8.7 ppg, 6.0 rpg, 2.8 apg; Kameron Sanders, Fairfield, 6-3” jr., 14.7 ppg; Anthony Thompson, Lebanon, 6’7” so., 15.1 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 1.7 bpg;

Honorable Mention: James Burnett, Cin. Aiken;Caden Piening, Cin. Anderson; Kaden Ellerbe, Beavercreek; Denzell Ogle, Da’Marion Calahan, Judah Baldwin, Dayton Belmont; Eli Greenberg, Centerville; Jaylen Barry, Connor Ballantyne, Trenton Edgewood; Drew Murphy, Cin. Elder; Taiyou Williams, Fairborn; Brock Baker, Kettering Fairmont; Luke Rogers, Harrison; Talan Noyes, Kings Mills Kings; Isaiah Meade-Moss, West Chester Lakota West; Drae Arnold, Brady O’Connor, Cin. LaSalle; Spence Davidson, Trey Hicks, Lebanon; Elisha Jones, Morrow Little Miami; Jack Sauer, Loveland; Ben Mekner, Matt DeBrosse, Mason; Jeremiah Landers, Middletown; Gavin Dalen, Matt O’Donnell, Sloan Gormley, Milford; Brandon Hatcher, Da’lin Wilkins, Clayton Northmont; Dasai Bronson, Cin. Northwest; Henry Maginn, Nate Riep, Cin. Oak Hills; Tate Kuhlman, Piqua; Rognny Santiago-Lugo, Cin. Princeton; Isaac Nunn, Will Schaefer, Peyton Hendricks, Hamilton Ross; Jacob Wassler, Cin. St. Xavier; Julius Spradling, Jayce Daniel, Sidney; Maxim Butler, Springboro; Bryson Bishop, Riverside Stebbins; Chase Stafford, New Carlisle Tecumseh; Kellen Miller, Troy; Shea O’Toole, Cin. Turpin; CJ Claxton, Cin. Walnut Hills; Myles Perkins, Huber Heights Wayne; Chylan Ingram, West Carrollton; RayShawn Hubbard, Union Twp. West Clermont; Abe Crall, Jet Jamison, Mount Orab Western Brown; Bassirou Kante, Omarion Beckley, Cin. Western Hills; Sean Harmon, Cin. Winton Woods; Michael Johnson, Alijah Withers, Xenia.

Division II

First Team: Eric Brewer Jr., Dayton Dunbar, 6’3”, Sr., 18.6 ppg; Quannie Bostic, Cin. Taft, 6’3” Sr., 19.5, 3.9 apg; Jordyn Buchanan, Cin. Taft, 6’5” Sr., 20.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.9 apg; Kai Cook, Franklin, 6’0” Jr., 21.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg; RJ Greer, Kettering Alter, 6’3” Jr., 16 ppg, 2.3 apg, 2.1 spg;Ru Mills, Cin. Woodward, 6’4” Sr., 23 ppg, 9 rpg, 4.4 apg, 4.3 spg; Luke Rubin, Oakwood, 5’11” Jr., 16.4 ppg, 4.7 apg; Jackson Smith, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6’5” Sr., 15.4 ppg, 9.1 rpg; Bailey Temming, Franklin Fenwick, 6’10” Sr., 17 ppg, 9.4 rpg; Kellen Wiley, Wyoming, 6’2” So., 15 ppg, 5 apg.

Player of the Year: Ru Mills, Cin. Woodward

Coach of the Year: David Alford, Franklin

Second Team: Ramy Ahmed, Eaton, 6’0” Sr., 19 ppg, 3 spg; Tim Carpenter, Trotwood-Madison, 6’4” Sr., 15.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg; Andrew Ehlers, Cin. McNicholas, 6’4” Sr., 14.4 ppg; Donte Ferrell, Cin. Woodward, 6’4” Sr., 16 ppg, 4.7 spg; Gavin Leen, Kettering Alter, 6’0” Sr., 10.2 ppg; Jess Roller, Batavia, 6’5” Sr., 12.1 ppg.

Third Team: CJ Bailey, Tipp City Tippecanoe, 6’2” So., 12.5 ppg; Delamar Blanton, Trotwood-Madison, 6’0” Sr., 14 ppg; Sean Caldwell, Dayton Meadowdale, 5’10” Sr., 19.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg; Elijah Engleman, Cin. Hughes, 6’1” Jr., 19.4 ppg, 6.8 rpg; Cooper Ollis, Hamilton Badin, 6’2” Jr., 13.5 ppg; Jerry Trout, Clarksville Clinton-Massie, 6’4” Sr., 14.2 ppg.

Honorable Mention: Joe Brand, Kettering Alter; Connor McElfresh, Batavia; Kellen Soloman, Austin Webb, Bellbrook; Mike Halleg, Tipp City Bethel; Griffin Davis, Bethel-Tate; Shawn Seymour, Riverside Carroll; Cal Weatherspoon, Bryce Johnson, Dayton Chaminade-Julienne; Jimmy Hill IV, Dayton Dunbar; Connor Bach, Eaton; Brody Jenkins, St. Paris Graham; Drew Hamilton, Greenville; Zach Jones, Cin. Indian Hill; Ckai Rogan, Kenton Ridge; Charlie Clark, Cin. McNicholas; Rylan Utter, New Richmond; Aidan Jacomet, Oakwood; Chris Powers, Reading; Ziayrious Petaway, Calil Moody, Errick Davis, Cin., Shroder; Cody Siemon, Darian Dixon, Spr. Shawnee; Noah Wentz, Cin. Taylor; Maddox Sivon, Tipp City Tippecanoe; Brody Donahoe, Urbana; Mikey Brown, Jayceon Kibler, Wilmington; Devin Evans, Darren Gray, Wyoming.

Division III

First Team: Brody Denny, Germantown Valley View, 5’8”, Fr., 22.8 ppg, 2.8 spg; Alex Ervin, Williamsburg, 6’4” Sr., 16.6 ppg, 6.1 rpg; Blake Lawson, Carlisle, 5’10” Jr., 19.5 ppg; Caiden Nicol, Indian Lake, 6’2” Sr., 17.9 ppg, 7 rpg, 5.7 apg; Jacob Roeth, Casstown Miami East, 6’1” sr., 18.6 ppg, 6.1 apg; Trey Sagester, New Madison Tri-Village, 6’2” So., 21.6 ppg, 3.4 apg, 3.4 spg; Luke Sanders, Cin. Hills Christian Academy, 6’3” Jr., 25.4 ppg; Mason Shrout, Camden Preble-Shawnee, 6’5” Sr., 24.2 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.6 apg; Charlie Tully, Cin. Mariemont, 6’0” Sr., 13 ppg, 4 apg, 3 spg; Jace Wood, Brookville, 5’11” Sr., 18.5 ppg.

Player of the Year: Mason Shrout, Camden Preble-Shawnee

Coach of the Year: Justin Roeth, Casstown Miami East

Second Team: Regan Christ, Arcanum, 5’10” So., 16.1 ppg, 5.5 rpg; Taron Patterson, Cin. James N. Gamble Montessori, 6’2” Sr., 21.1 ppg, 4.9 apg; Sam Stalzer, Cin. Mariemont, 6’3” So., 15 ppg, 3 apg, 3 spg; Bryce Sipple, Blanchester, 6’0” Sr., 18.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg; Terrance Yarbrough, Cin. Seven Hills, 5’10” Jr., 10.2 ppg; Andrew Zimmerman, Cincinnati Country Day, 6’5” Sr., 18.7 ppg, 12.3 rpg.

Third Team: Logan Hawley, Camden Preble-Shawnee, 6’8” Sr., 8.2 ppg, 6.7 rpg; Taran Logwood, West Liberty-Salem, 6’4” Jr., 16.9 ppg, 8.8 rpg; Tanner Printz, New Madison Tri-Village, 6’0” sr., 11.6 ppg; Brendon Rowe, Carlisle, 6’3” Jr., 10.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg; Camdon Tuttle, Indian Lake, 6’4” Sr., 15.7 ppg; Cayleb Walters, Cin. Summit Country Day, 6’1” Jr., 14.6 ppg.

Honorable Mention: Mason Carey, Trey Heitkamp, Anna; Justyce Taylor, Carlisle; Bryce Snell, Cin. Country Day; Emani Foster, Cin. Clark Montessori; Connor Yeager, Batavia Clermont Northeastern; Isaac Blankenship, Camden Preble Shawnee; Cam Arington, Cin. Deer Park; Kole Huffman, New Lebanon Dixie; Xander Lake, Sabina East Clinton; Austin Miles, Aiden Werner, Georgetown, Chase Allen, Jamestown Greeneview; Brodey Reisinger, Indian Lake; Nolan Theye, Cin. Mariemont; Will Manning, Madeira; Grady Combs, Middletown Madison; Ty Rohrer, Casstown Miami East; Kellen Laird, National Trail; Jaiveon Allen, North College Hill; Jonathan Guevara, Springfield Northeastern; Michael Manuel, Cin. Purcell-Marian; Anrico Lewis, Isaiah Harris, Cin. Riverview East; Devan Willis, Cin. Seven Hills; Amaury Hawes, Dayton Stivers; Braden Keating, New Madison Tri-Village; Ty Fritz, Germantown Valley View; AJ Griesdorn, Drake Ahrens, Versailles; Nick Warren, Connor Berrey, Waynesville; Brevin Louden, West Liberty-Salem; JJ Miller, Williamsburg.

Division IV

First Team: Deonta Booker, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy, 6’0” Sr., 17.2 ppg, 5.4 apg; Owen Canan, Bradford, 5’8” Jr., 15 ppg, 4.8 apg, 2.6 spg; Brayden Criswell, Cedarville, 6’5” Sr., 15.6 ppg, 7.5 rpg; Collin Dosek, Botkins, 16 ppg, 4.1 apg, 3.1 spg; Frank Latham, St. Bernard-Elmwood Place, 6’3”, Jr., 20.3 ppg, 11.3 rpg; Brayden Monnin, Russia, 6’2” Sr., 11.2 ppg, 3.1 rpg; Parker Penrod, Troy Christian, 5’11” Sr., 18.8 ppg, 3.3 apg; Quinn Peters, Pleasant Hill Newton, 5’11” Sr., 19.5 ppg; Hayden Quinter, Russia, 6’2” Sr., 10.2 ppg, 3 apg, 3 spg; Britain Starks, DePaul Cristo Rey, 6’2” Jr., 20.4 ppg.

Player of the Year: ParkerPenrod, Troy Christian

Coach of the Year: Ray Zawadski, Troy Christian

Second Team: Eric Brenner, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe, 6’3” Jr., 14.8 ppg; Tyler Cross, Cedarville, 6’2” Sr., 12.6 ppg, 7.1 apg; Donovan O’Leary, Sidney Lehman Catholic, 6’5” Sr., 17.5” 9.1 rpg; Reed Platfoot, Jackson Center, 6’6” Jr., 14.3 ppg; Frank Rupnik, Troy Christian,6’7” Sr., 12 ppg, 6.5 rpg; Benjamin York, Russia, 6’4” Jr., 10.3 ppg.

Third Team: Parker Burke, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy, 5’11”, Sr., 15.3 ppg, 5.1 apg; Damien Dawson, Lockland, 6’0”, Jr., 14.5 ppg, 3.8 spg; Seth Edgerton, Dayton Christian, 6’2” Sr., 11 ppg; Gavin French, Miami Valley Christian Academy, 6’2” Jr., 14.5 ppg; Mason Johnson, Cedarville, 6’4” Sr., 14.6 ppg, 9.4 rpg; Ethan Reichert, Ansonia, 6’2” Sr., 15.4 ppg.

Honorable Mention: Phillip Davie, Wyatt Schlatter, Bellefontaine Calvary Christian; Hudson Hill, Landon Wills, Bradford; Jordan Herzog, Rylyn Paul, Botkins; Jay’Mear Davis, Cincinnati College Preparatory Academy; Britton Miller, Covington; Caleb Tipis, Fayetteville-Perry; Max Mauer, Fort Loramie; EB Fall, Pitsburg Franklin-Monroe; Jacob Thompson, Xenia Legacy Christian Academy; Lucas Hartle, Jackson Center; Henry Patterson, Casey Heap, Miami Valley Christian Academy; Devohn Ealy, Ricardo Bradley, Byron Vest, Oyler; Gavin Osborne, Dominik Stotler, Ayden Clary, De Graff Riverside; Felix Francis, Braylon Cordonnier, Russia; Ayden Robinson, Brennan Workman, South Charleston Southeastern; Paul Hope, Aboubacar Soumahoro, Spencer; Keegan Guenther, Springfield Catholic Central; Kane Bailey, Triad; Logan Flory, Lewisburg Tri-County North; Christian Brusman, Troy Christian; Otto Cipollini, Yellow Springs.