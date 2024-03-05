OneOhio Recovery Foundation launches grant cycle

COLUMBUS, OH – The OneOhio Recovery Foundation, a 501(c)(3) charitable organization charged with distributing a portion of Ohio’s opioid settlement funds to advance substance use prevention, treatment, and recovery efforts, has launched its first grantmaking process with the release of its 2024 Regional Grant Cycle Request for Proposals (RFP). As part of its core mission, the Foundation will allocate as much as $51 million in the 2024 Regional Grant Cycle, with funding opportunities for a diverse range of Ohio-based organizations, including non-profits, for-profits, and government entities who are on the frontlines of Ohio’s opioid battle.

“As our communities continue to feel the devastating impacts of the opioid epidemic, we understand the urgent need to put the Foundation’s resources to work helping expand impactful, evidence-based programming and services across Ohio,” said Alisha Nelson, executive director of OneOhio. “After months of carefully developing this first-ever program, we look forward to seeing the innovative ideas presented to combat the epidemic in every corner of the state.”

The Foundation’s guiding documents—the OneOhio Memorandum of Understanding and the Ohio Abatement Strategies—outline Approved Purposes and define eligible programs and services, all of which must be evidence-based, forward-looking strategies for prevention, treatment, recovery support services. Projects funded through the 2024 Regional Grant Cycle may span 12, 24, or 36 months.

In addition to launching its initial RFP, the Foundation is inviting potential funding applicants to access the OneOhio Grant Portal and begin the registration process necessary to apply. All OneOhio grant information, including the RFP and access to the OneOhio Grant Portal, is available on the Foundation’s new Grant Headquarters webpage, OneOhioFoundation.com/Grants.

The 2024 Regional Grant Cycle will operate by the following schedule:

• Monday, March 4: 2024 Regional Grant RFP posted and registration open in the OneOhio Grant Portal;

• Tuesday, April 2: 2024 Regional Grant application will go live in the OneOhio Grant Portal;

• Friday, May 3: Applications due in the OneOhio Grant Portal.

To support potential applicants during 2024 Regional Grant Cycle, the Grant Headquarters webpage, OneOhioFoundation.com/Grants, includes several resources and training event opportunities.

To learn more about the OneOhio Recovery Foundation, visit OneOhioFoundation.com.