SCARF 5K Run set for May 18

SIDNEY — SCARF has announced it will be hosting its second annual Furry 5K Fun Run. The run will take place May 18 at 8 a.m. at Geib Pavilion in Tawawa Park in Sidney.

All funds raised during the event will support the mission as volunteers work to vaccinate every dog and cat that enters the shelter. The mission of SCARF is to raise funds to support the Shelby County Animal Shelter in safe adoptions, education and community outreach concerning abused and neglected animals, medical procedures, eliminating euthanasia of adoptable animals, and maintaining best practices.

“We know that happy healthy pets are more adoptable, and that vaccinations prevent the spread of deadly diseases such as Parvo from decimating the animals in our shelter,” a press release said.

Feel free to run, jog, or simply stroll through the park on Saturday, May 18. Pets are welcome and encouraged to join in on the fun. For everyone’s safety retractable leashes are not permitted, and pets must be up to date on their vaccinations.

Visit HelpShelbyCountyAnimals.com or https://www.cantstoprunningco.com/ to sign up. Register by April 15 and pay only $30. Registration after that date will cost $40. T-shirts are available for just $5 if selected during registration before April 28.