Austeria Wine Boutique plans grand opening

By Kimberly Pistone

For the Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY – After nearly a year of delays, Austeria Wine Boutique is ready to open in downtown Sidney with their grand opening on Wednesday, March 13, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Owners Andrew and Taylor Bowsher are excited to be in Sidney and invest in downtown while also sharing their passion for wine. Their concept is unique: part bottle shop and part winery, where someone can come in and buy bottles of wine, or they can sit and enjoy a glass of wine with a light snack. They plan to feature a variety of wines that most people will not be familiar with, some based in Ohio and across the midwest, as well as from across the world.

Their motto is “Austeria: a state of mind.” Their vision is to create a space where the customer feels like they are in a vineyard and transported out of the mundane. Andrew and Taylor said naming their shop was one of the hardest decisions they had to make. In the end, they adore the name they chose and they feel it is very indicative of their vision for the shop. The name comes from the Italian word “osteria” which is a small family owned shop that features wine and small bites. They combined osteria with their son’s name, Austin, and the name was born.

In addition to a large variety of wines from family-run wineries across the world, Austeria Wine Boutique will serve beer and some craft cocktails, including a selection of mocktails and non-alcoholic wines. They also have a menu which includes charcuterie boards, cheese, salads and sandwiches, olives and nuts, and other lighter fare that pairs well with their wines. The boutique offers some books and other merchandise, including olive oil and gourmet food items.

The Bowshers also have plans for a monthly wine club membership, where a few bottles of wine will be thoughtfully selected to be shipped to club members or picked up in store. The wines included in the wine club will include custom-made postcards for each wine. The postcards will include either a picture of the Bowshers visiting the vineyard, or the vineyard owners, and will include information about the wine, including what to pair it with.

Andrew is the official taste tester and sommelier, while Taylor will be running the shop day-to-day. Taylor said, “We are super excited to bring this concept to Sidney and to share our passion for wine.”

Austeria Wine Boutique can be found on Facebook at Austeria Wine Boutique; on Instagram at austeriawine, and at their website austeriawine.com. They are located in downtown Sidney at 109 S. Ohio Ave. Their hours are Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday – Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m.; closed on Mondays.

Their hours will adjust after they have been open for a while, based on their clientele’s needs, and will open earlier on the days the Great Sidney Farmer’s Market is open. Andrew envisions people picking up a mimosa at Austeria Wine Boutique and enjoying it while walking around the Farmer’s Market on summer Saturdays. They plan to have some outdoor seating available when the weather is nice.