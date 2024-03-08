On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. in City Hall’s council chambers. Members of the public may attend in person or listen in virtually by contacting the city clerk for log-on information.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, March 11, at 7 p.m. in council chambers.

Items on the agenda include the appointment of probationary firefighter Kyle Hanes; discussion on the April 8 total solar eclipse; committee reports; and department reports.

Anna Village Council

ANNA — The Anna Village Council will hold a regular meeting on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. in the Village Hall’s council chambers.

Botkins Board of Education

BOTKINS — The Botkins Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday, March 13, at 7 p.m. in the media center.

Items on the agenda includes committee reports, an executive session, a lease agreement with the Community Club, hiring of substitutes, accepting a resignation, hiring personnel, contract renewals for administrative, certified and classified staff, approval of classified and administrative salary increases and accepting donations.