Great American Eclipse celebration planned

SIDNEY- The Historic Sidney Theatre will host a series of events in celebration and anticipation of The Great American Eclipse. From Saturday, April 6, to Sunday, April 7, the theatre will host a lineup of performances and experiences to entertain audiences of all ages.

The festivities kick off on Saturday, April 6, at 7 p.m. with Eclipse of Ohio Jam, presented by Randy Young. The concert will feature an array of country music artists, including Ashley Knapp, Logan Rush and Carter Winter.

For those looking for a late-night thrill, The Historic Sidney Theatre invites you to join them on Saturday, April 6, at midnight for a special showing and shadow cast of the cult classic, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Get ready to do the Time Warp again as the theatre comes alive with an interactive experience.

The celebration reaches its peak on Sunday, April 7, at 7 p.m. with a performance from the Midwest’s premiere live Pink Floyd tribute and laser light show – Echoes of Pink Floyd. The tribute includes live music and a laser show that will transport audiences to another dimension.

Tickets for the events are on sale now and can be purchased online at www.sidneytheatre.org. For more information, visit www.sidneytheatre.org.