Pioneer’s annual meeting at new location

PIQUA ̶ Pioneer Electric Cooperative announces its 88th Annual Meeting, scheduled for Saturday, March 23, 2024, at Graham Elementary School in St. Paris. This year’s meeting will offer members a review of the accomplishments of 2023, covering key financials, board election outcomes, and a comprehensive overview of plans and focus areas for 2024.

The doors will open at 8:30 a.m. with breakfast served from 8:30-9 a.m. The business meeting will be from 9-10:15 a.m.

Members interested in attending Pioneer’s Annual Meeting should register on the company’s website, www.pioneerec.com, or call the Pioneer office. Those who preregister and are in attendance will have a chance to win one of 16 bill credits.

Members of Pioneer Electric are also encouraged to vote in the 2024 Board of Trustees and county board election. Voting can be completed online, in the SmartHub app, or by mail. Voting closes on March 15.

“We are excited to host members at a new location this year — a location more central to our service territory.” says Ron Salyer, Pioneer president and CEO. “I encourage you to join us as your participation is important to the continued success of Pioneer Electric Cooperative.”

Pioneer Electric Cooperative is a not-for-profit distribution utility focused on service to its member-owners in its primary territory of Champaign, Miami, and Shelby Counties, as well as portions of the eight surrounding counties.