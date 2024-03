Sidney Firefighter Mark Pleiman, of Tipp City, gives a farewell speech during a ceremony recognizing Pleiman’s last day on the job. Pleiman thanked all the people who had supported him over the years. Pleiman retired from the Sidney Fire Department on Friday, March 8. Pleiman started working at the Sidney Fire Department 25-years-ago on Feb. 22, 1999.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News