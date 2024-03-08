Sidney ranked as a top micropolitan

SIDNEY — The city of Sidney has been named a top micropolitan city by Site Selection, a leading corporate real estate economic development magazine.

Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted recently made the announcement, which sees Sidney joining several other Ohio cities of virtually every size to receive top rankings.

According to the magazine, Sidney has achieved the No. 4 spot in the 2023 US Micropolitan ranking, placing it alongside cities in Indiana and Pennsylvania. Additionally, Sidney-Shelby County has been included in the “Ohio Fab 5,” marking the 13th consecutive year of being in the top 100 rankings.

“Being named a top micropolitan for the past several years continues to amaze me. When you work so closely on the matter, sometimes you lose sight of the need to step back and appreciate all that has already been accomplished. Being awarded the distinct honor of being named a top 5 City gives us great pride in our community,” said Sidney City Manager Andrew Bowsher said. “A special thanks to the businesses and investors along the way that made this happen. We wouldn’t be here without their innovative thinking and desire to be in Sidney. We truly are a manufacturing powerhouse and strive to bring more people and jobs to our beautiful little City in the coming years.”

Sidney’s rise in the 2023 US Micropolitan ranking is a testament to the city’s continuous growth and development. This achievement not only showcases Sidney’s economic strength but also highlights the vibrant community that calls it home. Being recognized in the “Ohio Fab 5” further solidifies Sidney-Shelby County’s reputation as a desirable place to live and work. With a rich history and a promising future, Sidney stands as a shining example of a thriving Micropolitan city in the heart of Ohio.

“We have been fortunate to have councilmembers, school officials and community members who have understood that we occasionally have to leverage incentives to attract business and industry to our community,” Sidney Mayor Mike Barhorst said. “It has truly been a team effort that encompasses county elected officials, folks from JobsOhio, the governor’s office and beyond, all of whom have worked hard to help Sidney and Shelby County grow. The fact that every day we have more than 11,600 people who come to Sidney to work and then return home at the end of their workday is a clear demonstration of how much things have changed over the past half-century.”

The announcement was made in partnership with the Ohio Department of Development and JobsOhio.

“It’s not just about finding the perfect site for your business; it’s about discovering a place, a community, and a lifestyle that feels like coming home in every possible way,” JobsOhio CEO J.P. Nauseef said. “We align our proactive programs, grants, and services with companies’ high expectations. In fact, we encourage them to think bigger, faster, and clearer because we are, too.”

Site Selection has awarded the Governor’s Cup annually since 1988, based on new and expanded corporate facilities as tracked by the proprietary Conway Projects Database. Corporate real estate analysts regard site Selection’s yearly analyses as “the industry scoreboard.”

More information about the recognition and rankings can be found at jobsohio.com. JobsOhio is the State of Ohio’s private nonprofit economic development corporation designed to drive job creation and new capital investment through business attraction, retention, and expansion.

The Ohio Department of Development empowers communities to succeed by investing in Ohio’s people, places, and businesses. Learn more about their work at development.ohio.gov.

The city of Sidney continues to celebrate the past, embrace diversity, and champion a future vision for the community and businesses.