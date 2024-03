SIDNEY — The Senior Center, 304 S. West Ave., Sidney, will host its Spring Dance on Friday March 15, 2024. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the dance beginning at 7 p.m.

It will be a night of fun and celebration with a St. Patrick’s Day theme. Dress as a leprechaun or wear green to be entered into a special door prize drawing!

The dance is free and open to the public age 50 or better. Light refreshments will be provided.