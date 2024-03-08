The hills are alive with music

Maria, portrayed by Leah Zimmerman, sings with the Von Trapp children during rehearsal for “The Sound of Music.” Courtesy photo | Lehman Catholic High School Leah Zimmeran portrays Maria and Donovan O’Leary portrays Captain von Trapp during rehearsal for “The Sound of Music.” Courtesy photo | Lehman Catholic High School Valerie Rindler leads the nuns during the rehearsal of “The Sound of Music.” Courtesy photo | Lehman Catholic High School

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School will present its 46th annual spring musical, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music.” The show will be performed at the Historic Sidney Theatre in downtown Sidney on Thursday, March 14; Friday, March 15; and Saturday, March 16. All three performances begin at 7 p.m. and all seats are reserved. For tickets, go to Sidneytheatre.org/Events.

Set in Salzburg, Austria, in 1938, the musical tells the story of Maria, a postulant of a religious order, who is sent by the Mother Abbess to be a governess for the seven children of Georg von Trapp, a widower. She wins over the children with her free-spirited zest for life and Georg finds himself falling in love. When the Nazis take over Austria, they expect Georg, a Naval Captain, to join their military. Georg cannot renounce his homeland and escapes with his new young wife and family, heading over the mountains to Switzerland.

In the lead role of Maria Rainer is senior Leah Zimmerman, daughter of Bill and Tricia Zimmerman, of Sidney. Making his stage debut as Captain von Trapp is senior Donovan O’Leary, son of Robert and Rosemary O’Leary, of Piqua. Baroness Elsa Schrader is played by senior Ellia Stumpo, daughter of Rob and Kristen Stumpo, of Botkins. In the role of Max Deitweiler is sophomore Jack Meyer, son of Nicholas and Megan Meyer, of Troy. The Mother Abbess is played by senior Valerie Rindler, daughter of Dean and Linda Rindler, of Sidney.

Playing the Von Trapp children are junior Anya Kolb as Liesl, sophomore O’Keefe Cooper as Friedrich, junior Isabel Flores as Louisa, seventh grader Bruno Schmiesing as Kurt, fifth grader Alisa Miller as Brigitta, fourth grader Iohanna Schmiesing as Marta, and second grader Addison Liggett as Gretl.

Other leading players are sophomore Calvin Linson as Rolf, senior Madison O’Leary as Sister Sophia, sophomore Anna Minneci as Sister Margaretta, senior Lily Peltier as Sister Berthe, senior Gus Schmiesing as Franz, and senior Emilee VanSkiver as Frau Schmidt.

Additional roles are played by Zippy Bezy (Ursula), Chase Fitchpatrick (Nazi Lieutenant), Ryan Fitchpatrick (Frau Zeller), Alex Goubeaux (Herr Zeller), Caleb Holthaus (Priest), Jeremiah LaForme (Baron Elberfeld), Daria Lee (Baroness Elberfeld) and Logan Linson (Admiral Schrieber).

Members of the chorus include Rosemarie Armstrong, Thaddeus Bezy, Emma Canavan, Megan Canavan, Dublin Cooper, Luke Dexter, MaKenzie Ford, Alex Giguere, Jadyn Gunnell, Miley Heffelfinger, Heidi Hudson, Evelyn Johnston, Lydia Johnston, Catherine Kelleher, Madelyn Nelson, Sophia Rekow, Leopold Schmiesing, Magdalene Schmeising, Margaret Schmiesing, Rosemarie Schmiesing, Emily Stone, Ethan Taylor, and Eliza Westerheide.

“The Sound of Music” is directed by Bill Zimmerman Jr. with assistance from Kaitrin O’Leary Neu. Emily Pax is the musical director and accompanist. Choreography is by Shari Williams and vocal coaching by MaKenna Cabe Russell. Tricia Zimmerman is the committee organizer and Elaine Schweller-Snyder is the production consultant. The lighting coordinator is Chris Butler and the sound engineer is Ella Gover. Zoe Zimmerman and Mara O’Leary are the student stage managers.

Musicians in the pit orchestra include Emily Pax, Mary Beth Monnier, Jamie Birkmeyer, Elaine Schweller-Snyder, Chad Heffelfinger, Jackie Homan, Teckla Dando, Kristen Akers and Gail Ahmed.

Parent Committee Chairs include Kevin and Anne Schmiesing, set building and painting; Andrea Dexter, Pixie Bretney, Mary Peltier, Rose O’Leary, Alanna York, Amber Miller, and Julie Linson, costumes; Julie Linson, props; Robin Fitchpatrick, makeup; Sarah Liggett, hair; Emily O’Leary, publicity; Heather Cooper, flower sale; Tricia Zimmerman, tickets and ushers; and Linda Rindler, cast party.

This is the third time Lehman has performed “The Sound of Music.” The other productions were in 1983 and 2002. Emily Pax, music director and accompanist for this year’s show, played the youngest von Trapp child, Gretl, in the 2002 production.