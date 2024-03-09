Ahlers endorses Barhorst for commissioner

To the Editor:

I am writing this letter to wholeheartedly endorse Phil Barhorst for the position of Shelby County Commissioner. Phil’s dedication, leadership, and extensive experience make him an outstanding candidate for this crucial role.

For the past 30 years, Phil has served as the co-owner of Ruhenkamp Boring and Trenching, where he has demonstrated a strong commitment to business excellence, community development, and job creation. His profound understanding of the local business landscape, combined with his strategic vision, will undoubtedly contribute to the economic growth and prosperity of Shelby County.

Phil’s involvement in the community is extensive and exemplary. Serving on the Board of Education for 9 years, he has tirelessly worked to enhance the educational experience for our youth. His leadership has been instrumental in shaping the future of our students, fostering a positive learning environment, and ensuring the success of the School District.

Phil’s impact extends beyond the boardroom and public sector. As the high school girls’ basketball coach for 14 years, he has not only shaped young athletes but also instilled values of teamwork, discipline, and sportsmanship. His coaching tenure stands as a testament to his dedication to the holistic development of the youth in our community.

Furthermore, Phil’s extensive community involvement includes his role as a German Heritage Days committee member for 20 years, where he has actively contributed to preserving and celebrating our rich cultural heritage. His leadership and commitment to community events showcase his passion for fostering a strong sense of identity and pride among residents.

Phil Barhorst has also served as the past president of the Chamber of Commerce, where his strategic thinking and collaborative approach have played a pivotal role in promoting local businesses and fostering economic growth. His efforts have significantly contributed to creating a thriving business community.

As a proud member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Phil has demonstrated his commitment to faith, community, and service. His values align with the principles that form the foundation of a strong, close-knit community.

In conclusion, Phil Barhorst’s impressive track record of leadership, community involvement, and business acumen make him the ideal candidate for Shelby County Commissioner. His passion for our community, coupled with his experience and dedication, will undoubtedly contribute to the continued success and prosperity of for all of the 49,000 residents of Shelby County.

I wholeheartedly endorse Phil Barhorst and urge the residents of Shelby County to support his candidacy for County Commissioner.

Sincerely,

Doug Ahlers

Fort Loramie